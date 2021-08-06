CESL to procure 1 lakh electric three-wheelers: To be used for goods & people transport

CESL will lease the vehicles to entities that wish to avail of such leasing services. CESL will also make these electric three-wheelers available through its digital platform for resale

Omega Seiki Mobility Rage+ electric three-wheeler (Image for representational purposes only)

State-owned Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited, today issued a tender for the procurement of 1,00,000 electric three-wheelers (E3W). A request for proposals has been issued inviting original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to provide quotations for electric three-wheelers under different use-cases – including, garbage disposal, freight loaders, food and vaccine transport and passenger autos.

CESL will lease the vehicles to entities that wish to avail of such leasing services. CESL will also make these electric three-wheelers available through its digital platform for resale to any entity interested in outright purchase.

All electric three-wheelers will comply with FAME-II policy requirements. The scope of work for the OEM(s) includes designing, engineering, manufacturing, testing, inspection, supply, transportation, complete system warranty & transit insurance, delivery to the end-consumer and providing after-sales support.

The tender has been issued to cater to the demand that CESL has aggregated from various partners and states across India. This tender also includes demand from cities that wish to change their garbage collection fleet from fossil fuel to electric, or add a new fleet that is clean and cheaper to operate.

A significant portion of this tender also comprises demand for vehicles that will be used to provide employment and the delivery of vaccines. Through this procurement, CESL aims to achieve cost reduction, standardize the demand for E3Ws and maintain high quality and service levels through the implementation of quality assurance and quality control procedures of CESL. CESL has been supported by the USAID SPARC program in the development of this program.

