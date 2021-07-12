Capgemini aims for fully electric fleet by 2030, stops orders of diesel/petrol vehicles

Around 13% of the most polluting cars in Capgemini’s fleet will be removed this year and a further 24% in 2022. By the end of 2022, over 50% of the Group’s fleet will be hybrid or electric, and 100% by the of end 2025.

Capgemini recently announced that it will now only order hybrid and electric cars and vans for its 12,000-vehicle company fleet, stopping with immediate effect the order of pure diesel or petrol vehicles as it transitions to a fully electric fleet by 2030. The initiative comes after the company revealed it ambition to achieve carbon neutrality for its operations no later than 2025 and to be net-zero by 2030. Capgemini has also joined the EV100 global initiative, which brings together companies making the switch to electric vehicles (EVs).

With company car emissions making up 10% of Capgemini’s business travel emissions pre-COVID19 this transition is expected to have a significant impact. The road to carbon neutrality will include other initiatives that include a new travel policy to reduce business travel whenever possible, help employees make lower carbon choices, and focus on sustainable commuting.

The Group has agreed on new contracts with selected leasing companies and car manufacturers that offer EVs and hybrid vehicles. This policy to stop all orders of pure Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) diesel and petrol vehicles has already begun to yield sustainable outcomes.

“This initiative is a critical step on our transition to an EV fleet. We are looking forward to joining with other organizations through the EV100, to share best practices and achieve the scale and speed needed to realize our net-zero ambition by 2030,” Vincent Moreau, Global Head of Real Estate at Capgemini, said.

Alongside the fleet transition, Capgemini is also significantly increasing its investment in electric charging points and is committed to switching to 100% renewable electricity for its operations by 2025 as part of its RE100 commitment.

