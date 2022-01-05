Cameras, PlayStation and now electric cars: Sony unveils electric SUV concept at CES 2022

Sony is currently conducting functional verification tests in Europe toward the release of Level 2+ advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) on public roads.

Sony’s keynote presentation at CES 2022 was marked by the rolling out of a new and its second electric car concept called teh Vision-S 02. While the first electric car concept called the Vision-S EV is more of a saloon, the 02 is an electric SUV concept. The bigger suprise, however, was the launch of Sony Mobility, a new company that will focus on electric vehicles.

The electronics giant several concept films showcasing the two Vision-S prototype EVs, providing hints on the user interface, possible remote driving through a 5G connection – linking Tokyo and Germany in real-time.

“We are exploring a commercial launch of Sony’s EV,” Kenichiro Yoshida, Chairman, President, and CEO, Sony said, adding that how a “creative entertainment company” could “redefine mobility”.

The Vision-S 02 uses the same EV/cloud platform as the first prototype, which is being tested on public roads. By offering entertainment experiences utilising the large interior space and variations of a 7-seater, this new prototype will, together with Vision-S, promote the accommodation of a large variety of uses.

The concept has sensors installed 360 degrees around it. These sensors include high-sensitivity, high-resolution, wide dynamic range CMOS image sensors and LiDAR sensors that accurately sense three-dimensional space. In addition, the system provides intuitive driver interaction in conjunction with the vehicle’s sound system and HMI system, so that the driver can accurately judge the status of the surrounding environment, such as the presence of emergency vehicles, even from inside the vehicle.

Sony describes the business objectives of the ‘Sony Mobility Inc’ as: The new company will aim to make the best use of AI and robotics technologies, help realize a world where everyone can live in harmony with robots on a daily basis, fill people with emotion, and contribute to society. With Vision-S, which contributes to the evolution of mobility, together with the autonomous entertainment robot aibo, and the drone Airpeak, Sony will seek to continue to create new value in a variety of fields.