Calicut gets first 50 kW SuperFast EV charging station courtesy MG Motor, Tata Power

The 50 kW charger is designed to help charge the ZS EV from 0-80% in 50 minutes. The new charging station has been set up in collaboration between MG Motor India and Tata Power

By:February 12, 2021 6:30 PM

The 2021 MG ZS EV was launched earlier in February. At the launch event, Rajeev Chaba, president and MD, MG Motor India announced the expansion of its electric SUV up to 31 cities in India. This has been done with the help of the expansion of the charging infrastructure. As a part of the expansion, Calicut now has its first 50kW SuperFast EV charging station. The charger is enabled to help the MG ZS EV’s 44.5 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack to charge from 0-80% in 50 minutes. MG has already installed 22 of 50-60 kWh DC chargers around the country in 17 different cities.

The MG ZS EV is the brand’s first all-electric model which also offers many internet-enabled smart features. The 2021 ZS EV is certified to deliver up to 415 km f driving range. However, MG claims that it can comfortably offer anywhere between 300-400 km of range in any condition.

The inauguration ceremony was held at MG dealership on February 10. The charger specifically would be compatible with vehicles which are enabled with CCS fast-charging ecosystem. As a part of MG’s “5-way charging” ecosystem, ZS EV customers can have one AC charger installed at their home or office free of cost. Included in the same package is the charging network which is being put in place by MG, a plug-and-charge cable onboard and charge-on-the-go with roadside assistance.

The charger has been put in place in collaboration with Tata Power. Tata Power already has 300 charging stations deployed across 45 different cities under the EZ Charge brand. It also offers a digital platform for customers to use and navigate through its services.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

World’s most economical EV: Detel Easy Plus electric scooter launch in April

World’s most economical EV: Detel Easy Plus electric scooter launch in April

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan: Five key changes including Tripper real-time navigation

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan: Five key changes including Tripper real-time navigation

Hyundai India Instagram account hacked! Second case reported after Porsche India

Hyundai India Instagram account hacked! Second case reported after Porsche India

Porsche 911 GT3 teaser released: Faster, more powerful sportscar reveal on February 16

Porsche 911 GT3 teaser released: Faster, more powerful sportscar reveal on February 16

2021 Jawa 42 launched at Rs 1.84 lakh: Gets these new features and colour options

2021 Jawa 42 launched at Rs 1.84 lakh: Gets these new features and colour options

Vedanta launches Aluminium Cylinder Head Alloy: 1st Indian company to produce alloy for auto industry

Vedanta launches Aluminium Cylinder Head Alloy: 1st Indian company to produce alloy for auto industry

F1 driver Fernando Alonso involved in road-cycling accident in Switzerland

F1 driver Fernando Alonso involved in road-cycling accident in Switzerland

Racing Team India prepares for 24 Hours of LeMans: Makes Asian LeMans Series debut

Racing Team India prepares for 24 Hours of LeMans: Makes Asian LeMans Series debut

Grave lack of awareness on traffic rules in India, Ford Cartesy Survey finds

Grave lack of awareness on traffic rules in India, Ford Cartesy Survey finds

Tata Nexon EV customer files complaint citing range issues: Tata Motors responds

Tata Nexon EV customer files complaint citing range issues: Tata Motors responds

Michelin invests $30 million on new tyre recycling plant in Chile: To be ready by 2023

Michelin invests $30 million on new tyre recycling plant in Chile: To be ready by 2023

Royal Enfield Bullet 500 custom-built cafe racer by Kromworks: Unique, retro but futuristic

Royal Enfield Bullet 500 custom-built cafe racer by Kromworks: Unique, retro but futuristic

MG Hector petrol-CVT launched in India: Price, features, pros and cons

MG Hector petrol-CVT launched in India: Price, features, pros and cons

Updated Royal Enfield Himalayan launched: Capable ADV now gets navigation, new colours

Updated Royal Enfield Himalayan launched: Capable ADV now gets navigation, new colours

Toyota to launch two new electric vehicles in 2022: Forecasts 18% sales to be EVs by 2030

Toyota to launch two new electric vehicles in 2022: Forecasts 18% sales to be EVs by 2030

2021 MG Hector CVT SUV India Launch LIVE: Price, Specs, Features, Images,

2021 MG Hector CVT SUV India Launch LIVE: Price, Specs, Features, Images,

Upcoming Royal Enfield 650cc cruiser exhaust sound leaked in video

Upcoming Royal Enfield 650cc cruiser exhaust sound leaked in video

Audi e-Tron GT EV range revealed: Most powerful Audi ever to rival Taycan, Model S

Audi e-Tron GT EV range revealed: Most powerful Audi ever to rival Taycan, Model S

Maruti Suzuki NEXA crosses 13 lakh sales: 19% of Maruti's total sales in India

Maruti Suzuki NEXA crosses 13 lakh sales: 19% of Maruti's total sales in India

February 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 37,000 off on Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Alto

February 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 37,000 off on Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Alto