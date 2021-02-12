Calicut gets first 50 kW SuperFast EV charging station courtesy MG Motor, Tata Power

The 50 kW charger is designed to help charge the ZS EV from 0-80% in 50 minutes. The new charging station has been set up in collaboration between MG Motor India and Tata Power

The 2021 MG ZS EV was launched earlier in February. At the launch event, Rajeev Chaba, president and MD, MG Motor India announced the expansion of its electric SUV up to 31 cities in India. This has been done with the help of the expansion of the charging infrastructure. As a part of the expansion, Calicut now has its first 50kW SuperFast EV charging station. The charger is enabled to help the MG ZS EV’s 44.5 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack to charge from 0-80% in 50 minutes. MG has already installed 22 of 50-60 kWh DC chargers around the country in 17 different cities.

The MG ZS EV is the brand’s first all-electric model which also offers many internet-enabled smart features. The 2021 ZS EV is certified to deliver up to 415 km f driving range. However, MG claims that it can comfortably offer anywhere between 300-400 km of range in any condition.

The inauguration ceremony was held at MG dealership on February 10. The charger specifically would be compatible with vehicles which are enabled with CCS fast-charging ecosystem. As a part of MG’s “5-way charging” ecosystem, ZS EV customers can have one AC charger installed at their home or office free of cost. Included in the same package is the charging network which is being put in place by MG, a plug-and-charge cable onboard and charge-on-the-go with roadside assistance.

The charger has been put in place in collaboration with Tata Power. Tata Power already has 300 charging stations deployed across 45 different cities under the EZ Charge brand. It also offers a digital platform for customers to use and navigate through its services.

