BYPL-EV Motors partnership installs EV charging station in Delhi with two types of chargers

The tentative total cost of running an electric vehicle is between Rs 1.25 to Rs 1.50 cost per km, which is extremely competitive compared to petrol, diesel and even CNG vehicles. Thus, a user can save substantially per km on an EV.

By:Published: July 20, 2020 1:08 PM

 

PlugNgo EV charging station delhi

BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) and EV Motors India Pvt Ltd (EVM) have announced a partnership under which the two will set up electric vehicle charging stations. Of these, the first has been installed and inaugurated at Patparganj in East Delhi. The inauguration was carried out by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the presence of top management of BYPL and EV Motors, and BSES Director V S Verma. The charging station isn located in I P Extension, Patparganj, carries the brand ‘PlugNgo’ and boasts a Central Management System (CMS).

The CNS helps oversee operations of the EV charger for on-demand customer support and to provide information on maintenance. Depending on the make and model, an electric vehicle can be fully charged between 45 and 90 minutes. The PlugNgo charging station is expected to cater to 15 to 18 cars per day.

The station has two types of chargers – DC 50 kW with three guns (CCS2 + CHAdeMO + Type 2 AC) for cars likes Hyundai Kona, MG ZS EV and Tata Nexon, and a DC 30 kW with 2 Guns (Both GB/T) for cars like Mahindra e-Verito and Tata Tigor. Two electric vehicles can be charged simultaneously from each charger.

PlugNgo EV charging station delhi Manish Sisodia

QR Code-based online payment

The charging stations are equipped with an ‘analytic platform’ for digital features that the EV owners can use through the PlugNgo mobile application. Available on both iOS and Android, the app can help locate and operate the chargers. The main features of the application are:

o Charge and Pay with your Phone: Quickly scan the QR code with your smartphone and easily pay for your charging session right from your mobile app

Also read: Four ways innovation in EV charging stations can boost India’s EV adoption

o Locate Charger location, type of connector, and status of chargers in terms of availability and navigation

o Remote Start/Stop Operation

o Tracking of Charging history & Payment history

