BYD partners with three firms to get 950+ EV charging stations access in India

BYD India has partnered with ChargeZone, Volttic, and Indipro to get 950+ EV charging stations access in the country. BYD’s e6 electric MPV is currently priced from Rs 29.15 lakh, ex-showroom.

BYD India, the Indian subsidiary of Warren Buffett-backed EV manufacturer – BYD, has partnered with three electric vehicle charging network providers. By doing so, the company aims to enhance customer convenience & experience for re-charging EVs in the country. Its new charging partners include ChargeZone, Volttic, and Indipro. The company says that all BYD e6 MPV customers will have access to these charging networks across all major cities in India.

ChargeZone, with its 650+ EV charging stations across 25+ cities, will provide its public charging network on the National Highways to BYD India customers. Volttic EV has 300+ charging points while IndiPro will also provide charging facilities through its undisclosed number of charging networks. BYD’s e6 electric MPV is currently priced in India from Rs 29.15 lakh, ex-showroom. However, it is available for the B2B segment only.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Sr. Vice President – Electric Passenger Vehicle Business – BYD India, said, “It is a matter of great pride for us at BYD to partner with these charging network players and be a part of the Electric Revolution. By enabling easy and convenient charging stations across major cities and highways, we will be supporting our customers in a smooth and happy electric driving experience.”

He further added, “We will keep expanding the charging networks together with our partners. This is a key step toward strengthening our EV journey in the country. Chargezone, Volltic and Indipro are key players in electric vehicle charging infrastructure in India. As we step towards a cleaner and greener environment with our All-New e6, we will continue to be at the forefront of accelerating the spread of clean energy.”

