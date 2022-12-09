BYD Atto 3 gets 1,500 bookings: Deliveries to begin next month

The all-new BYD Atto 3 has received over 1,500 bookings. This electric SUV is priced at Rs 33.99 lakh, ex-showroom, and is claimed to offer a driving range of 521 km per charge.

Warren Buffett-backed Chinese EV maker, BYD (Build Your Dreams), recently launched the much-anticipated Atto 3 electric SUV in the Indian market. The all-new BYD Atto 3 is priced at Rs 33.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Now, the company has also announced that this electric SUV has received over 1,500 bookings so far.

The India-spec BYD Atto 3 features a 60.48 kWh battery pack and it is claimed to offer a driving range of 521 km per charge. BYD claims that this electric SUV can be charged from 0 to 80 percent in 50 minutes by using a DC fast charger. However, the regular AC home charger will take around 10 hours to fully juice it up.

Talking about performance, the BYD Atto 3 gets a single electric motor that develops 201 bhp and 310 Nm of peak torque. It is claimed to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds. In terms of features, this electric SUV gets a rotating 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, etc.

The safety features of the BYD Atto 3 include seven airbags, TPMS, front & rear parking sensors, a 360-degree parking camera, ABS, EBD, ESP, TCS and more. BYD is also providing 8 years or 1.60 lakh km warranty on the battery and 6 years or 1.50 lakh km warranty on the vehicle. Its deliveries will begin in India from January 2023.

