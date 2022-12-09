scorecardresearch

BYD Atto 3 gets 1,500 bookings: Deliveries to begin next month

The all-new BYD Atto 3 has received over 1,500 bookings. This electric SUV is priced at Rs 33.99 lakh, ex-showroom, and is claimed to offer a driving range of 521 km per charge.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
BYD Atto 3 gets 1,500 bookings: Deliveries to begin next month
BYD Atto 3 gets 1,500 bookings: Deliveries to begin next month

Warren Buffett-backed Chinese EV maker, BYD (Build Your Dreams), recently launched the much-anticipated Atto 3 electric SUV in the Indian market. The all-new BYD Atto 3 is priced at Rs 33.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Now, the company has also announced that this electric SUV has received over 1,500 bookings so far.

byd atto 3 price in india

The India-spec BYD Atto 3 features a 60.48 kWh battery pack and it is claimed to offer a driving range of 521 km per charge. BYD claims that this electric SUV can be charged from 0 to 80 percent in 50 minutes by using a DC fast charger. However, the regular AC home charger will take around 10 hours to fully juice it up. 

Also Read: Tata takes a dig at Mahindra as Nexon EV sales cross 35,000 units

Also Read
BYD Atto 3 interior

Talking about performance, the BYD Atto 3 gets a single electric motor that develops 201 bhp and 310 Nm of peak torque. It is claimed to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds. In terms of features, this electric SUV gets a rotating 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, etc.

Watch Video | Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ Review: 

Follow: Express Drives on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook

The safety features of the BYD Atto 3 include seven airbags, TPMS, front & rear parking sensors, a 360-degree parking camera, ABS, EBD, ESP, TCS and more. BYD is also providing 8 years or 1.60 lakh km warranty on the battery and 6 years or 1.50 lakh km warranty on the vehicle. Its deliveries will begin in India from January 2023.

Also Read: 2023 Toyota Innova HyCross: Top 5 things you need to know

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.