BYD Atto 3 electric SUV unveiled with 521 km range: Launch next month

The all-new BYD Atto 3 electric SUV has been unveiled in India while its prices will be revealed next month. It is certified to offer a driving range of 521 km per charge.

BYD has introduced the much-awaited Atto 3 electric SUV in the Indian market. The all-new BYD Atto has been unveiled in India. Bookings for the same are now open for Rs 50,000 and the deliveries will begin in January 2023. This electric SUV is certified by ARAI to offer a driving range of 521 km per charge, making it one of the longest-range electric cars in the mass-market segment.

BYD Atto 3: Battery and Range

The India-spec BYD Atto 3 gets a 60.48 kWh BYD Blade Battery pack and it is certified by ARAI to offer a driving range of 521 km per charge. Talking about charging time, the company claims that the Atto 3 can be juiced up from 0 to 80 per cent in just 50 minutes by using a DC fast charger. However, the regular AC home charger will take around 10 hours to charge it.

Also Read: Ola to launch new affordable e-scooter, Move OS 3.0 on October 22

BYD Atto 3: Motor and Performance

The new BYD Atto 3 gets a single permanent magnet synchronous electric motor that develops 201 bhp and 310 Nm of peak torque. This electric SUV is claimed to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds. The BYD Atto 3 measures 4,455 mm in length, 1,875 mm in width, 1,615 mm in height, and has a 2,720 mm wheelbase. It gets a 440-litre boot space.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

BYD Atto 3: Features and Safety

In terms of features, the BYD Atto 3 gets a rotating 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 8 speakers, a panoramic sunroof, an LED lighting system, a digital instrument cluster, etc. This electric SUV’s safety suite includes seven airbags, TPMS, front & rear parking sensors, a 360-degree parking camera, ABS with EBD, ESP, TCS, all-wheel disc brakes, and more.

BYD Atto 3: Price and Rivals

The prices of the all-new BYD Atto 3 electric SUV will be revealed next month. It is expected to be priced under Rs 30 lakh, ex-showroom. At this price point, it won’t have any direct rivals in India. However, indirectly it will take on the likes of the Hyundai Kona EV, Tata Nexon EV Max, MG ZS EV, etc.

Also Read: Top 5 Upcoming Cars in India in October 2022: BYD Atto 3 to MG Hector

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.