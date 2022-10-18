BYD Atto 3 electric SUV: Top 5 things you need to know

The all-new BYD Atto 3 electric SUV has been unveiled in India and it is certified to offer a driving range of up to 521 km per charge. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about it.

Warren Buffett-backed Chinese EV maker, BYD (Build Your Dreams), has introduced the much-awaited Atto 3 electric SUV in the Indian market. The all-new BYD Atto 3 has been unveiled in India and its prices will be announced next month. This electric SUV is certified to offer a driving range of up to 521 km per charge. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about it.

BYD Atto 3: Battery, Range, and Charging time

The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV gets a 60.48 kWh BYD Blade Battery pack and it is certified by ARAI to offer a driving range of 521 km per charge. Talking about charging time, BYD claims that the Atto 3 can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 50 minutes by using a DC fast charger. However, the regular AC home charger will take around 10 hours to fully juice up.

BYD Atto 3: Electric Motor and Performance

The India-spec BYD Atto 3 gets a single permanent magnet synchronous electric motor that develops 201 bhp and 310 Nm of peak torque. This electric SUV is claimed to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds. Also, it gets disc brakes on all four wheels, including ventilated units at the front.

BYD Atto 3: Dimensions and Capacity

Specification BYD Atto 3 Length 4455 mm Width 1875 mm Height 1615 mm Wheelbase 2720 mm Ground Clearance 175 mm Boot Space 440 litres

BYD Atto 3: Features and Safety

In terms of features, the BYD Atto 3 gets a rotating 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 8-speaker sound system, a panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, etc. The safety features include seven airbags, TPMS, front & rear parking sensors, a 360-degree parking camera, ABS with EBD, ESP, TCS, and more.

BYD Atto 3: Price, Rivals, and Warranty

The BYD Atto 3 will be officially launched next month. It is expected to be priced under Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom) and won’t have any direct rivals in India. However, indirectly it will take on the likes of the Hyundai Kona EV, Tata Nexon EV Max, MG ZS EV, etc. The BYD Atto 3 e-SUV will get 8 years or 1.60 lakh km warranty on the battery and 6 years or 1.50 lakh km warranty on the vehicle.

