By March 2021, you can buy the Jaguar I-Pace all-electric SUV

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India has announced that it has opened bookings of its all-electric performance SUV, the Jaguar I-Pace. It is fitted with the 90 kWh lithium-ion battery that delivers 400 PS power from its two electric motors. The battery comes with eight years or 1.6 lakh km warranty. In addition, the I-Pace customers will get a complimentary 5-year service package, 5-years roadside assistance as well as a 7.4 kW AC wall mounted charger.

The I-Pace, like most powerful EVs, can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds; it will be offered in three variants that include S, SE and HSE. Rohit Suri, president & MD, JLR India, said, “We are thrilled to commence our electric journey in the Indian market with the introduction of the I-Pace. While focusing on the vision of creating a sustainable future, we are committed to the introduction of electrified vehicles across the Jaguar and Land Rover portfolio.”

Since its debut, the Jaguar I-Pace has won over 80 global awards, including the 2019 World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year, and World Green Car. It has been the first car to win all three ‘world car’ titles simultaneously. In India, JLR has tied-up with Tata Power to provide office and home charging solutions for the I-Pace customers (Tata Power, as part of its ‘EZ Charge’ EV charging network, has installed over 200 charging points across the country, in the malls, restaurants, offices, residential complexes and along the highways). JLR India said that the I-Pace customers will have access to this fast expanding ‘EZ Charge’ network of Tata Power.

