Buying an EV in Delhi gets cheaper: Govt exempts road tax on battery-operated vehicles under EV policy

The chief minister in August had announced the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2020 and had promised to waive the road tax and registration fee and to provide an incentive of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for new cars. The policy aims to enhance adoption of electric vehicles in Delhi by incentivising their purchase and use and raising registration to five lakh by 2024.

In order to promote the faster adoption of electric vehicles, Delhi government has exempted road tax on battery-operated vehicles under its new EV Policy, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said. Moreover, people have been asked to give their suggestions on the exemption of the registration fees of electric vehicles as well, according to a Delhi government statement. It further said that an order to waive the fees will be issued in three days. The Transport Department in its issued notification said that the lieutenant governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi exempted tax levied on battery-operated vehicles with immediate effect. Speaking on the decision, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed it “another crucial step towards ensuring a pollution-free Delhi”.

The Transport minister congratulated Delhiites, saying, “As promised by CM @ArvindKejriwal when announcing landmark EV Policy, Delhi govt has EXEMPTED road tax on Battery Operated Vehicles. With rigc vehicle ht incentives & supporting infra, we are determined to ensure Delhi leads the country in rapid transition to Elec Vehicles (sic)”. “Arvind Kejriwal fulfills his promise to exempt road tax, made while announcing the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2020,” Gahlot tweeted.

The city government, in the notification, asked people to give their opinion on the exemption of registration fee. “The said draft will be taken into consideration after the expiry of a period of three days from the date on which the copies of this notification are published in the Gazette of Delhi and made available to the public. Objections or suggestions in this behalf should be addressed to the Secretary-cum-Commissioner (Transport), Government of National Capital of Delhi, Transport Department,” it said.

