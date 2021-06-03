BSA electric bikes development on track: India launch expectations & all details

Mahindra already has the tried and tested Mojo platform and it would be interesting to see if the company utilizes this platform for any of the BSA electric bikes here in India.

By:Updated: Jun 03, 2021 2:15 PM

 

We believe it has been a while since you have heard about an electric BSA bike. The last that we came to know of some development around the same was in November 2020. This was when Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group confirmed the development around BSA electric bikes. Now very recently, Classic Legends – the brand that owns the rights for Jawa and BSA in India has confirmed that it has seen rapid progress in its global operations. The company says that its plans to revive the BSA Motorcycles brand with the launch of IC engine motorcycles have seen another boost with a recent development. The company said that BSA Motorcycles is now also ready to foray into the electric motorcycle segment. In this process, the brand has been awarded a £4.6 million grant by the UK Government as part of a low carbon automotive initiative across the UK.

Classic Legends said in a press release that BSA Company was awarded this grant by the UK government’s Advanced Propulsion Centre for the development of innovative zero-emission motorcycles. These bikes support the UK automotive sector’s quest to go green and also, create thousands of jobs in the process. Classic Legends says that it has already set up a technical center at its base in Coventry, United Kingdom. That said, the recent development around BSA electric bikes looks relevant from a global perspective as of now.

However, with India rapidly progressing in the direction of pure electric mobility, BSA electric bikes coming soon in the country is something that looks quite possible. If you ask us, by 2022, we should be able to hear something optimistic about BSA’s electric bike plans for India. Mahindra already has the tried and tested Mojo platform in India and it would be interesting to see if the company utilizes this platform for any of the BSA electric bikes here.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates

