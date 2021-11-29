Bounce, Park+ to set up 3,500+ battery swapping stations across India: Details

Bounce is all set to launch its first consumer electric scooter, better known as the Infinity on 2nd December, 2021.

Bounce and Park+ have announced a strategic partnership to strengthen the EV ecosystem in India by setting up over 3,500 battery swapping stations across 10 cities. The company says that this smart framework will be available at locations like residential societies, key parking spaces, malls, corporate offices, etc. for customers to find the nearest swapping station on their Bounce App or Park+ app. Bounce is all set to launch its first consumer electric scooter, batter known as the Infinity on 2nd December with ‘Battery as a service’ option. The company’s swapping stations would work on similar principles to a fuel station.

Bounce battery swapping stations will have charged and ready-to-go batteries that customers can easily swap with their near-empty batteries in less than a minute. Speaking on the partnership, Vivekananda Hallakere, Co-Founder & CEO, Bounce states that the brand’s objective is to have their battery swapping stations to be within one kilometer of wherever you are, and to enable this, Bounce has partnered with Park+. He added that this partnership is in line with the company’s effort to build a battery swapping infrastructure for a million+ scooters in the next 24 months.

Further talking about the partnership, Amit Lakhotia, Founder & CEO, Park+, said that their company is on a mission to revolutionise automotive users’ experience through a technology-enabled ecosystem of solutions. He further stated that tomorrow’s automotive scene will be driven by EVs because of their advantages across the board. The absence of charging infrastructure is the biggest roadblock holding back widespread EV proliferation. Amit says that Park+ is committed to scaling up charging infrastructure at a rapid pace through its network of solutions across corporate parks, shopping malls, and residential apartments.

