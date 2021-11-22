Bounce Infinity electric scooter India launch date out: Deliveries from early 2022

Customers will also have an option to purchase the Bounce Infinity electric scooter at an affordable price without the battery and use the company's battery-swapping network.

Bounce is all set to launch its first electric scooter – Infinity in the country. The said model will be launched on the 2nd of December 2021 and bookings will start on the same day. The company says that interested customers can book the scooter for a minimum token amount of Rs 499. Deliveries of the scooter are slated to begin in early 2022. Bounce will be offering ‘Battery as a service’ option with the Infinity. What this means is that customers will also have an option to purchase the electric scooter at an affordable price without the battery and use Bounce’s extensive battery-swapping network to be on the move. Moreover, customers will only have to pay for the battery swaps, whenever they exchange an empty battery with a fully-charged one from Bounce’s swapping network.

Parallelly, the customers will also have the option to purchase this Made-In-India electric scooter along with the battery pack. The Infinity features a removable Li-ion battery, which customers will be able to remove and charge as per their requirements. This year itself, Bounce had acquired a 100 percent stake in 22Motors in a deal valued at about USD 7 million. As part of the deal with 22Motors, Bounce acquired its manufacturing plant at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, and intellectual property.

The state-of-the-art facility has a capacity to manufacture 1,80,000 scooters annually. Considering the potential of the Indian market, the company says that it is planning to set up another plant in the southern part of India. Bounce has set aside USD 100 million to be invested in the EV business over the next one year. Stay tuned with us for more such updates. Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel if you still haven’t!

