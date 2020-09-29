Bounce and Simple Energy in talks to develop new long range electric vehicle for India

The entire fleet will be converted to electric through Simple Energy, by 2023 if all goes well. Both the companies in the meanwhile will jointly be working towards making an electric scooter as well.

Bounce is now a name that is known to many in the auto industry. The Bengaluru-based start-up rose to prominence in 2018 with its last-mile mobility solution. Rent a scooter or bike and drop it wherever you want. Low rental rates and a fleet that is well maintained were the added benefits. Bounce also has a short lifespan for its fleet and brings in new vehicles quite often. However, 95 per cent of its fleet is filled with ICE vehicles. However, in a recent development, Bounce and Simple Energy are looking to team-up to convert the former’s ICE fleet to electric. We remember E-Trio, a Hyderabad-based start-up converting petrol/diesel-fuelled vehicles to electric. Simple Energy foraying into this means there will be huge competition amongst these RTO and ARAI approved conversion kits and makers. All the more, the coalition between Simple Energy and Bounce which is still in talks, also speaks about an all-new EV.

A source informs us that Bounce’s entire fleet will likely be converted to EVs by 2023. An electric scooter as part of the joint venture is being developed. The source continues that this will be a long-range version and will initially be available exclusively through Bounce. The latter will offer it as a subscription-based model. Simple Energy in the meanwhile is already readying its Mark 2 electric scooter for a launch next year. The Mark 2 promises a 260km range and a better top speed than the other scooters in the market.

Having an all-electric fleet and especially performance motorcycles too will be a huge stride for Bounce. It will directly then compete with eBikeGo and other players. For Simple Energy, it will be a gargantuan task as Bounce has got Yamaha FZs, Pulsars and even superbikes. Either these might be scrapped or sold as used bikes in favour of keeping an electric-only scooter fleet or Bounce will go the full length and insist on converting them as well. We have asked Bounce for a statement and are awaiting their reply on the same.

