Bookings from over 1,000 cities for Ola e-scooter

Ola Electric on Friday said it has received bookings from over 1,000 cities in India for its Ola Scooter. Updating on the much-awaited launch on August 15, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal tweeted that the company will deliver its electric scooter and service all across India from the very first day.

“India’s EV revolution is here and how! Reservations pouring in from 1,000+ cities, towns. Right from day 1 of deliveries, we’ll deliver & service all across India. Details on 15th Aug. Let’s create this revolution together! #JoinTheRevolution,” Aggarwal tweeted on Friday.

Ola had received a record-breaking 1 lakh reservations within the first 24 hours, making it the most pre-booked scooter in the world, when the company opened the reservation for its electric scooter in the evening of July 15 for Rs 499 via olaelectric.com. Aggarwal had a couple days ago announced the launch date of the e-scooter, in tweet. “Thanks to all who have reserved our scooter! Planning a launch event for the Ola Scooter on August 15. Will share full specs and details on product and availability dates. Looking forward to it!” Aggarwal tweeted along with the picture of the scooter.

Ola electric scooter will be competing with rivals like Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450X, TVS iQube. The company had stated that the model would be priced aggressively to make it widely accessible. The e-scooter will be available in 10 colours, the widest range of colours available on a two-wheeler.

The 500-acre factory for manufacturing the scooters is coming up at Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu at an investment of `2,400 crore and the company has in the past said that upon completion it would be the largest two-wheeler facility in the world.

The company has said that it will produce over 10 million electric vehicles a year and it would be the most advanced, with over 3,000 AI-enabled robots and the greenest with over 100-acre of forest area on site. Ola will offer the most comprehensive set of charging options to its electric vehicle customers through a combination of widely deployed high-speed hyperchargers and the home-charger that will come bundled with the e-scooter.

