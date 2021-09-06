BMW unveils Vision AMBY electric bikes: 300+ km range, 60 km/h top speed!

Of BMW’s 2021 IAA display, a very interesting one is the BMW i Vision AMBY, a peddle electric bicycle that boasts three speed ratings – 25 km/h for cycle tracks, 45 km/h for the city and 60 km/h for multi-lane roads (although, higher speeds would require a licence as well). The i Vision AMBY also gets the rest of fancy EV features like geofencing which can be used for automatically adjusting its speed. It is one of five different concept vehicles with which the BMW Group is presenting at the IAA Mobility event.

“Everywhere you look, apparently established categories are being blown apart – and that’s a good thing. In the future, classifications such as ‘car’, ‘bicycle’ and ‘motorcycle’ should not determine the nature of the products we think up, develop and offer,” explains Werner Haumayr, Vice President BMW Group Design Conception.

The BMW i Vision AMBY and BMW Motorrad Vision AMBY Vision Vehicles interpret the basic idea of adaptive urban mobility on two wheels in different ways. The two vehicles are both fitted with an electric drive system with three speed ratings for different types of roads.

While users of the BMW i Vision AMBY high-speed pedelec have to constantly pedal in order to benefit from the assistance of the electric drive system, the BMW Motorrad Vision AMBY accelerates via a throttle grip/throttle lever and has motorcycle-style footrests instead of pedals.

Also read: India’s first 100-km range electric bicycle: Nexzu launches Roadlark with swappable battery

The modes available to the rider are stored in the app on the smartphone-linked with the “AMBY” Vision Vehicle. Manual selection of the modes is perfectly feasible, as are automatic recognition of location and road type via geofencing technology and the associated automatic adjustment of top speed.

In the absence of any existing legal framework for a vehicle of this kind with a modular speed concept, the “AMBY” Vision Vehicles set out to prompt the introduction of such legislation and by consequence developments of this nature.

