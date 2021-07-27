BMW unveils three-wheeled electric cargo scooter that it won’t sell

While the concepts sound rather great on paper, BMW has clarified that it will not be producing them. The Group says that it “is already in discussions with potential licensees”

BMW Group recently revealed two new concepts in the field of electric mobility. The German manufacturer unveiled an electrified bicycle Concept Dynamic Cargo and the e-scooter Concept Clever Commute. While the Clever Commute is a personal mobility concept for last-mile connectivity, the Dynamic Cargo is a three-wheeled cargo electric scooter for last-mile deliveries.

The BMW Group has already presented a number of micro-mobility solutions to the public in the past, including the BMW Motorrad X2City, the Personal Mover Concept, and the BMW Vision E Way elevated road concept.

The key component of the three-wheeled concept Dynamic Cargo is the front mainframe, which is connected to the rear section via a pivot axle and tilts in corners. The rear section remains stable through all corners without tilting towards the road. This combines with the electrified powertrain – which is activated as soon as the rider starts to pedal and drives the two rear wheels – to make the cargo bike just as easy to ride as a standard bicycle. It can be fitted with a selection of innovative modular attachments for carrying luggage and/or children.

The Clever Commute can be folded easily for carrying on public transport and/or by car. In public transport mode, the footboard folds up at the sides and the rear wheel pivots into the resulting aperture from below. This mechanism shortens the wheelbase substantially so that it can even be carried on an escalator which is an important requirement if the journey includes underground transport routes.

It can also be rolled along on both wheels in this mode, rather like a trolley case. And the front wheel’s integral hub motor provides an electric impulse that makes it easier to push it up ramps. The e-scooter’s compact dimensions when folded up means it should be possible to take it on all forms of public transport free of charge.

While the concepts sound rather great on paper, BMW has clarified that it will not be producing them. The Group says that it “is already in discussions with potential licensees” regarding the designs of the two, however, at this point, there’s no telling how much they’d be priced at if they did go on sale. But if BMW won’t be the one to make them, they might come with an affordable price tag? We can’t say yet.

