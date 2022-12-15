BMW i7 India launch next month: Here’s what to expect

The all-new BMW i7 is all set to be launched in India next month. Here’s what you can expect from this German carmaker’s flagship electric sedan.

BMW Group India will introduce eight new models by January 2023 at its Joytown events. While the Joytown Delhi edition witnessed the launch of XM, M340i and S 1000 RR, the remaining five BMWs will make their debut next month. The all-new BMW i7 is one of the most important launches for the carmaker and here’s what you can expect from it.

BMW i7: Battery and range

The India-spec i7 xDrive 60 variant will get a 101.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is claimed to offer a range of up to 624 km per charge (WLTP test cycle). BMW will also introduce a more powerful variant of the i7 globally next year that might feature a larger battery pack as well.

BMW i7: Performance and charging time

BMW’s flagship electric sedan features two electric motors, one on each axle, just like the iX SUV. It develops 528 bhp along with 745 Nm of peak torque and has a top speed of 240 kmph. Talking about charging time, the i7 supports up to 195 kW DC fast charging that can add 170 km range in just 10 minutes.

BMW i7: Design and features

The BMW i7 is an electrified version of the new-generation 7 Series which is also due to be launched in India next month. In terms of design, it gets a massive grille, split LED headlights, multi-spoke alloys, etc. The i7 will be loaded with features up to the brim, including a curved display, BMW’s latest infotainment system, etc.

