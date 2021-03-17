BMW i4 electric saloon unveiled: Tesla Model 3 rival to launch three months ahead of schedule

The BMW i4 is a fully electric four-door Gran Coupé and will enter the market during the course of 2021, including a BMW M Performance model.

The upcoming all-new electric BMW i4 was unveiled today at the BMW Group Annual Conference. The BMW i4 is a fully electric four-door Gran Coupé and will enter the market during the course of 2021, including a BMW M Performance model. The i4 model line will be available in different versions covering ranges of up to 590 km (WLTP) and up to 480 km (EPA). With a power output of up to 530 hp, the BMW i4 can accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in around 4 seconds.

“With its sporty looks, best in class driving dynamics and zero local emissions, the BMW i4 is a true BMW. It makes the heart of the BMW brand now beat fully electric,” said Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands, Sales.

Full details on the BMW i4 will be released over the next weeks. BMW Group has entered 2021 with ambitious targets:

BMW i4 to be launched three months ahead of schedule

BMW Operating System 8 installed for first time in new BMW iX* – world’s largest fleet for over-the-air upgrades by end of 2021

Breadth over niche: around 90 percent of market segments to have fully electric models by 2023

Also read: BMW iX EV revealed: Tesla Model X, Mercedes-Benz EQC rival bound for India

Deliveries of fully electric models to grow by well over 50 percent annually on average by 2025

‘Neue Klasse’ to spearhead product range from 2025

Fully electric models to account for at least 50 percent of global deliveries by 2030

MINI to become a fully electric brand by the early 2030s

Circular economy as goal for future product generations

Outlook: Significant increase in Group profit before tax

Zipse: “Transformation will give BMW a competitive edge”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.