BMW Definition CE 04 electric scooter unveiled: Futuristic design, massive 10-inch display & a lot more!

The BMW Definition CE 04 looks unlike any other scooter in the market and in fact, it looks so futuristic that you might believe it has landed straight from a sci-fi movie. The scooter has a low stance and the battery pack is located under the floorboard. More details here!

BMW Motorrad has recently taken the wraps off its stunning-looking Definition CE 04 electric scooter concept and it is sure here to take away your Monday Blues! With this new electric scooter concept, the German automaker aims to change the face of urban mobility. Currently, the technical specifications and details of the BMW Definition CE 04 electric scooter are a mystery and the company has also kept it a secret in terms of when this scooter will enter production. Now, going into the details of the scooter, let’s start with the design first! The BMW Definition CE 04 looks unlike any other scooter in the market and in fact, it looks so futuristic that you might believe it has landed straight from a sci-fi movie. The scooter has a low stance and the battery pack is located under the floorboard. The seat on this scooter is a floating bench-like unit and hence, riders of almost all heights should be able to ride the scooter without any difficulties.

Another big highlight of the scooter is the massive 10.25-inch screen that supports Smartphone connectivity as well. Needless to say, this is the largest display ever seen on a scooter yet and the same should offer information in plenty. Moreover, the electric scooter also gets a parka with an in-built wireless mobile charging feature. Not only this, but the brand has also announced a new dedicated riding gear range only to compliment the scooter. The BMW Definition CE 04 looks absolutely striking and it seems to be packing a comprehensive list of features.

However, as mentioned, when this scooter will make into production is something that is yet to be revealed. Looking at the concept, this should be one of the most advanced electric scooters to go on sale and hence, we can’t contain our excitement. More details on the BMW Definition CE 04 expected to be out soon, so keep watching this space for all the action!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.