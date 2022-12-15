BMW CE 04 electric scooter showcased in India: Launch soon?

BMW Motorrad India recently launched the S 1000 RR at a starting price of Rs 20.25 lakh, ex-showroom. At the same event, the company also showcased the CE 04 electric scooter. The BMW CE 04 is the company’s first all-electric offering and upon launch, it might turn out to be the most expensive electric scooter in the Indian market.
BMW CE 04: Battery, range and charging time
BMW’s first-ever electric scooter gets a 8.9 kWh air-cooled lithium-ion battery pack. It is claimed to offer a riding range of 129 km on a single charge as per the WLTP test cycle. The CE 04 can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in 4 hours and 20 minutes using a 2.3 kW charger. However, a 6.9 kW fast charger can juice it up in 1 hour and 40 minutes.
BMW CE 04: Design and features
In terms of design, the CE 04 is a funky electric scooter. At the front, it gets a massive all-LED headlamp with a small visor. The side profile sports a long single-piece seat, large foot-rests and exposed body panels. This electric scooter is quite feature-loaded and gets a 10.25-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, traction control, multiple riding modes, etc.
BMW CE 04: Price and launch date
BMW Motorrad has not yet announced the launch timeline of its first-ever electric scooter for the Indian market. However, it is expected to be launched in India sometime in 2023. The BMW CE 04 is likely to have a price tag of around Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom, making it one of the most expensive electric two-wheelers on sale in the country.
