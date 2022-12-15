BMW CE 04 electric scooter showcased in India: Launch soon?

The all-electric BMW CE 04 has been recently showcased in India at the Joytown Delhi edition. Upon launch, it might turn out to be the most expensive electric scooter in the Indian market.

BMW CE 04: Battery, range and charging time

BMW’s first-ever electric scooter gets a 8.9 kWh air-cooled lithium-ion battery pack. It is claimed to offer a riding range of 129 km on a single charge as per the WLTP test cycle. The CE 04 can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in 4 hours and 20 minutes using a 2.3 kW charger. However, a 6.9 kW fast charger can juice it up in 1 hour and 40 minutes.

BMW CE 04: Design and features

In terms of design, the CE 04 is a funky electric scooter. At the front, it gets a massive all-LED headlamp with a small visor. The side profile sports a long single-piece seat, large foot-rests and exposed body panels. This electric scooter is quite feature-loaded and gets a 10.25-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, traction control, multiple riding modes, etc.

BMW CE 04: Price and launch date

BMW Motorrad has not yet announced the launch timeline of its first-ever electric scooter for the Indian market. However, it is expected to be launched in India sometime in 2023. The BMW CE 04 is likely to have a price tag of around Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom, making it one of the most expensive electric two-wheelers on sale in the country.

