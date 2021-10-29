BluSmart to expand electric fleet with 3,500 Xpres-T EVs: Signs MoU with Tata Motors

Tata Xpres-T electric sedan offers battery options of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh with two range options – 213 km and 165 km (ARAI certified range under test conditions).

Following a nationwide launch of the Xpres–T EV in September 2021, Tata Motors today signed an MoU with BluSmart Mobility for expanding their all-electric fleet across Delhi-NCR, and for the same, the company has bagged a contract to supply 3,500 Xpres-T EVs. BluSmart Mobility, which offers an all-electric ride-hailing service across Delhi-NCR, has had more than 2,50,000 app downloads and completed over 7,00,000 rides to date covering over 22 million using electric vehicles. The brand also employs women driver-partners.

The new Xpres-T electric sedan offers battery options of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh with two range options – 213 km and 165 km (ARAI certified range under test conditions). Available in two trim options, the XPRES-T EV comes with a single-speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, ABS with EBD as standard across variants.

The Xpres–T EV can be charged from 0- 80% in 90 minutes and 110 minutes (for 16.5 kWh and 21.5 kWh, respectively), using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point. It gets automatic climate control, along with Electric Blue accents across its interior and exterior.

“We recently crossed a key milestone of 10,000 EVs on road, which is a strong testament to how our innovative electric vehicles are resonating well with customers. This order will further strengthen our roadmap of making EVs mainstream,” Ramesh Dorairajan, Head – Electric Vehicles (Commercial), Tata Motors, said.

“With our recent Series A funding of USD 25 million, we at BluSmart Mobility are well-capitalized and expanding steadily into the Delhi NCR market. Tata Motors has been a great partner for a young startup like us and has supported our growth momentum significantly in times of a global supply chain crisis. This partnership with Tata Motors reinforces our belief in our electric journey and gears us well to achieve bigger scales at a much faster pace,” Anmol Singh Jaggi, Founder & CEO, BluSmart Mobility, said.

