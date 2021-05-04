BluSmart electric cabs offer 50 percent off on all rides & rentals for medics

BluSmart is offering 50% off on all rides and rentals for the healthcare workers (medics), including medical doctors, medical students, paramedics, or an emergency medical responders

By:May 4, 2021 3:29 PM

BluSmart, an all-electric ride-hailing platform, has announced that the company is offering 50% off on all rides and rentals for the healthcare workers (medics), including medical doctors, medical students, paramedics, or an emergency medical responder (people who are specially trained to provide out-of-hospital care in medical emergencies). To avail of this offer health workers can reach out to BluSmart by dialing +91 8287000500.

Furthering its commitment to ensure the safety of customers and to minimise the spread of COVID19, BluSmart has taken a number of steps to ensure safety and security. For instance, it was the first taxi fleet to:

– Get driver partners’ vaccination status on the app, which also showcases the driver’s temperature and last taxi sanitization time.

– Create a cockpit that separates the driver-partners from the customers, to ensure customer & driver-partner safety.

Also read: Kia to launch seven new electric cars by 2027: First BEV and new design philosophy to unveil soon

– Ensure no-touch travel for the customers, where the driver-partners open and close the doors for the customer and sanitizes customers hands before and after every trip.

– Follow a no-cancellation policy for all its rides.

The second wave of COVID like last year has brought about a series of challenges with itself. This initiative will help us eliminate some of those challenges brought about by the lack of accessibility, by providing our medics with a safe ride at minimal cost, Anmol Jaggi, Co-Founder & CEO, BluSmart said.

“Due to lockdown being implemented again in the cities especially in Delhi there are a lot of barriers these medics might face while travelling and by this step, we aim to make their travel hassle-free.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Tata Altroz, Nexon infotainment systems get these new updates

Tata Altroz, Nexon infotainment systems get these new updates

Covid-19 Relief! Mahindra deploys 100 vehicles to supply oxygen in these 7 Indian cities

Covid-19 Relief! Mahindra deploys 100 vehicles to supply oxygen in these 7 Indian cities

Volvo Cars revises prices in India: XC40, S90, XC90 to cost more by this much

Volvo Cars revises prices in India: XC40, S90, XC90 to cost more by this much

Renault Kiger price increased: Magnite, Nexon rival costlier by this much

Renault Kiger price increased: Magnite, Nexon rival costlier by this much

Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales cross 2.83 lakh mark in April 2021

Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales cross 2.83 lakh mark in April 2021

Veteran Jaguar designer, Wayne Burgess, to head Ola Electric vehicle design

Veteran Jaguar designer, Wayne Burgess, to head Ola Electric vehicle design

April 2021 bike, scooter sales: Suzuki reports highest-ever tally, TVS sees 33% M-o-M decline

April 2021 bike, scooter sales: Suzuki reports highest-ever tally, TVS sees 33% M-o-M decline

Honda N7X concept SUV unveiled: Ideal 7-seater Hyundai Alcazar rival in India

Honda N7X concept SUV unveiled: Ideal 7-seater Hyundai Alcazar rival in India

Find your new Nissan Magnite booking with track my car option: Details explained

Find your new Nissan Magnite booking with track my car option: Details explained

April 2021 two-wheeler sales: Bajaj Auto reports second-highest ever exports at over 2.20 lakh units

April 2021 two-wheeler sales: Bajaj Auto reports second-highest ever exports at over 2.20 lakh units

April 2021 car sales: Mahindra, Honda register monthly growth while Maruti, Hyundai decline

April 2021 car sales: Mahindra, Honda register monthly growth while Maruti, Hyundai decline

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa official accessories revealed: Free seat cowl for first 101 customers in India

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa official accessories revealed: Free seat cowl for first 101 customers in India

F1 2021: Hamilton wins Portuguese Grand Prix as Verstappen settles for second

F1 2021: Hamilton wins Portuguese Grand Prix as Verstappen settles for second

2021 MotoGP: Miller silences doubters in style with first GP victory since 2016

2021 MotoGP: Miller silences doubters in style with first GP victory since 2016

Covid-19 affects April 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield report double-digit dip

Covid-19 affects April 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield report double-digit dip

Renault Kiger available with this great offer in May 2021

Renault Kiger available with this great offer in May 2021

F1 2021: Bottas on pole for Portuguese GP, denies Hamilton 100th career pole

F1 2021: Bottas on pole for Portuguese GP, denies Hamilton 100th career pole

Four Honda electric bikes, scooters coming by 2024 including a 'fun' EV: All details

Four Honda electric bikes, scooters coming by 2024 including a 'fun' EV: All details

Updated Kia Sonet, Seltos launched: New powertrain, sunroof in lower variants and more

Updated Kia Sonet, Seltos launched: New powertrain, sunroof in lower variants and more

Mahindra acquires Meru Cabs for Rs 98 crore: Pravin Shah to replace Neeraj Gupta as new CEO

Mahindra acquires Meru Cabs for Rs 98 crore: Pravin Shah to replace Neeraj Gupta as new CEO