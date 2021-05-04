BluSmart electric cabs offer 50 percent off on all rides & rentals for medics

BluSmart is offering 50% off on all rides and rentals for the healthcare workers (medics), including medical doctors, medical students, paramedics, or an emergency medical responders

BluSmart, an all-electric ride-hailing platform, has announced that the company is offering 50% off on all rides and rentals for the healthcare workers (medics), including medical doctors, medical students, paramedics, or an emergency medical responder (people who are specially trained to provide out-of-hospital care in medical emergencies). To avail of this offer health workers can reach out to BluSmart by dialing +91 8287000500.

Furthering its commitment to ensure the safety of customers and to minimise the spread of COVID19, BluSmart has taken a number of steps to ensure safety and security. For instance, it was the first taxi fleet to:

– Get driver partners’ vaccination status on the app, which also showcases the driver’s temperature and last taxi sanitization time.

– Create a cockpit that separates the driver-partners from the customers, to ensure customer & driver-partner safety.

– Ensure no-touch travel for the customers, where the driver-partners open and close the doors for the customer and sanitizes customers hands before and after every trip.

– Follow a no-cancellation policy for all its rides.

The second wave of COVID like last year has brought about a series of challenges with itself. This initiative will help us eliminate some of those challenges brought about by the lack of accessibility, by providing our medics with a safe ride at minimal cost, Anmol Jaggi, Co-Founder & CEO, BluSmart said.

“Due to lockdown being implemented again in the cities especially in Delhi there are a lot of barriers these medics might face while travelling and by this step, we aim to make their travel hassle-free.”

