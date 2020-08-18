BluSmart electric cabs now available in more areas in Delhi: Contactless payments, hourly EV rentals

BluSmart also launched Blu wallet recently for contactless payments, hourly rentals starting at Rs 199, and a Green Referral program, with a promise to plant a tree on every referral.

By:Published: August 18, 2020 2:10 PM

BluSmart electric cabs

BluSmart, an all-electric ride-hailing platform, has announced the expansion of its services in Delhi. The electric cabs will now also be available in Vasant Kunj, Vasant Vihar, Dwarka, Mahipalpur and some areas of Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road (MG Road) starting 18 August 2020. BluSmart will make over 350 electric cars available across the regions. Residents from these areas can book their all-electric and sanitised cabs for destinations in and around Delhi, Gurugram as well as to and from the Delhi International Airport at no surge, flat fares starting at Rs 99.

BluSmart also recently introduced new features on its app such as Blu Wallet for in-app no-contact payments. The wallet can be recharged using all debit and credit cards, digital wallets, net-banking, and UPI methods. The other highlight of BluSmart services is the Hourly Rentals that let customers keep the vehicle for a longer duration at prices starting at Rs 199.

The service provider states that its driver-partners have been trained to open and close the door for customers, so as to help avoid contact with surfaces as much as possible. Moreover, BluSmart also provides all its cabs with surface disinfectants and hand sanitisers which can be accessed by riders from the rear seat. The passenger is also shown the last time of the disinfection of the cab when they board.

Also read: Exponential growth upcoming in Indian EV market in next 1-1.5 years: BluSmart Mobility

Commenting on the Delhi government’s new EV policy, Anmol Jaggi, Founder, Blusmart Electric Mobility said: “Delhi Government has been very proactive towards electric mobility adoption in the State and their continuous efforts to make Delhi’s air cleaner with more electric vehicles are worth noting and something that all States should adopt.”

Jaggi congratulates the government for the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2020, saying: “We welcome the move and extend our support by expanding BluSmart services into Delhi starting with Vasanth Kunj and Dwarka.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2020 Mahindra Thar variants explained: Features, specs, pictures and more

2020 Mahindra Thar variants explained: Features, specs, pictures and more

Bajaj Platina 100 ES disc variant launched: Price, specs, features explained

Bajaj Platina 100 ES disc variant launched: Price, specs, features explained

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250: Engine, features, price and rivals

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250: Engine, features, price and rivals

Ducati Panigale V2 India launch date out: Expected price, features, specs of 959 successor

Ducati Panigale V2 India launch date out: Expected price, features, specs of 959 successor

Hero Destini 125 price increased: Pay this much more for the Access rival

Hero Destini 125 price increased: Pay this much more for the Access rival

Honda Dio BS6 gets costlier again: Check new variant-wise prices

Honda Dio BS6 gets costlier again: Check new variant-wise prices

Renault Duster prices increased: Maruti S-Cross rival costlier by this much!

Renault Duster prices increased: Maruti S-Cross rival costlier by this much!

Electric Honda motorcycle in the works: Leaked patent images depict bike to be based on CB125R

Electric Honda motorcycle in the works: Leaked patent images depict bike to be based on CB125R

Pure EV ETrance+ electric scooter launched at a price of Rs 56,999: High-speed variant coming soon!

Pure EV ETrance+ electric scooter launched at a price of Rs 56,999: High-speed variant coming soon!

2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition unveiled: Honours Ken Miles' 1966 Daytona victory

2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition unveiled: Honours Ken Miles' 1966 Daytona victory

Audi India rolls out service campaign: Huge savings on spare parts, extended warranty explained

Audi India rolls out service campaign: Huge savings on spare parts, extended warranty explained

Avis India now lets you rent a brand new car for 12 months: Launches AVIS Flexi 12

Avis India now lets you rent a brand new car for 12 months: Launches AVIS Flexi 12

Triumph Street Twin BS6 launched at a price of Rs 7.45 lakh: Engine specs, features and changes!

Triumph Street Twin BS6 launched at a price of Rs 7.45 lakh: Engine specs, features and changes!

Renault Duster turbo petrol launched: More powerful than Creta, Seltos, features, price, specs

Renault Duster turbo petrol launched: More powerful than Creta, Seltos, features, price, specs

Hyundai Kona Electric SUV driven over 1000 km on single charge: Sets range record on factory specs

Hyundai Kona Electric SUV driven over 1000 km on single charge: Sets range record on factory specs

Honda Activa 125 BS6 now costlier: Price increased by this much!

Honda Activa 125 BS6 now costlier: Price increased by this much!

Exclusive! Ather 450X electric scooter to be launched in these 3 cities in October

Exclusive! Ather 450X electric scooter to be launched in these 3 cities in October

F1 2020: Hamilton takes dominant Spanish GP win as Verstappen beats Bottas for second

F1 2020: Hamilton takes dominant Spanish GP win as Verstappen beats Bottas for second

2020 Mahindra Thar Brief Drive Review: Strength, Flaws and Changes

2020 Mahindra Thar Brief Drive Review: Strength, Flaws and Changes

F1 2020: Lewis Hamilton to start from pole for the Spanish GP leading Mercedes front row lockout

F1 2020: Lewis Hamilton to start from pole for the Spanish GP leading Mercedes front row lockout