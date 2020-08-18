BluSmart electric cabs now available in more areas in Delhi: Contactless payments, hourly EV rentals

BluSmart also launched Blu wallet recently for contactless payments, hourly rentals starting at Rs 199, and a Green Referral program, with a promise to plant a tree on every referral.

BluSmart, an all-electric ride-hailing platform, has announced the expansion of its services in Delhi. The electric cabs will now also be available in Vasant Kunj, Vasant Vihar, Dwarka, Mahipalpur and some areas of Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road (MG Road) starting 18 August 2020. BluSmart will make over 350 electric cars available across the regions. Residents from these areas can book their all-electric and sanitised cabs for destinations in and around Delhi, Gurugram as well as to and from the Delhi International Airport at no surge, flat fares starting at Rs 99.

BluSmart also recently introduced new features on its app such as Blu Wallet for in-app no-contact payments. The wallet can be recharged using all debit and credit cards, digital wallets, net-banking, and UPI methods. The other highlight of BluSmart services is the Hourly Rentals that let customers keep the vehicle for a longer duration at prices starting at Rs 199.

The service provider states that its driver-partners have been trained to open and close the door for customers, so as to help avoid contact with surfaces as much as possible. Moreover, BluSmart also provides all its cabs with surface disinfectants and hand sanitisers which can be accessed by riders from the rear seat. The passenger is also shown the last time of the disinfection of the cab when they board.

Also read: Exponential growth upcoming in Indian EV market in next 1-1.5 years: BluSmart Mobility

Commenting on the Delhi government’s new EV policy, Anmol Jaggi, Founder, Blusmart Electric Mobility said: “Delhi Government has been very proactive towards electric mobility adoption in the State and their continuous efforts to make Delhi’s air cleaner with more electric vehicles are worth noting and something that all States should adopt.”

Jaggi congratulates the government for the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2020, saying: “We welcome the move and extend our support by expanding BluSmart services into Delhi starting with Vasanth Kunj and Dwarka.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.