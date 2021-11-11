BLive opens multi-brand EV store in Hyderabad: 100+ coming in next 3 years

In 2020, the company launched India's first online EV marketplace offering products from brands like Hero Electric, Ampere, Go Zero, Lightspeed etc. The EVs from these brands are now available on the BLive Store, both online and offline.

By:November 11, 2021 1:27 PM

BLive has announced that it has taken its multi-brand EV store platform offline with the launch of its first EV experience store in Hyderabad. The company says that it aims to offer an interactive experience to all its customers by showcasing electric two-wheelers and electric bicycles that are designed and manufactured by Indian brands. BLive also says that it is looking to offer ease of ownership with simple interest-free EMIs, and a cardless loan facility at these stores. The company is now eyeing to launch 100 offline stores in the next three years and has already received over 200 applications for opening such stores across the length and breadth of the country.

Initially, BLive will be focussing on launching these offline experience stores in the South Indian market, with a focus on states like Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. Moreover, it plans to drive a deeper penetration in tier-2 and tier-3 cities and is on the lookout for more partners to open such stores in these regions across the country. The latest development comes on the heels of BLive’s strategic partnership with Ather Energy for its charging Grids across Goa. In 2020, the company launched India’s first online EV marketplace offering products from brands like Hero Electric, Ampere, Go Zero, Lightspeed, etc. The EVs from these brands are now available on the BLive Store, both online and offline.

Watch Video | Ather 450X Electric Scooter Review:

Speaking on the latest development, Samarth Kholkar & Sandeep Mukherjee, Co-Founders, BLive said that the company looks forward to welcoming like-minded partners to help it in its vision to drive EV adoption by masses and further extend support in promoting sustainable mobility. They further stated that BLive’s strategic alliances with several key players in the Indian EV industry and partnerships with hospitality will allow the brand to provide extensive support to its partners and deliver a premium consumer experience.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio: All you need to know about it

2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio: All you need to know about it

Welcome back Yezdi! Iconic brand could launch bikes in early 2022

Welcome back Yezdi! Iconic brand could launch bikes in early 2022

Suzuki to launch a new two-wheeler on November 18: Will it be Burgman electric?

Suzuki to launch a new two-wheeler on November 18: Will it be Burgman electric?

TVS chief Venu Srinivasan conferred Padma Bhushan Award

TVS chief Venu Srinivasan conferred Padma Bhushan Award

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift spied undisguised: Launch soon?

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift spied undisguised: Launch soon?

Omega Seiki launches Rage+ Rapid EV: 'India's fastest charging electric three-wheeler'

Omega Seiki launches Rage+ Rapid EV: 'India's fastest charging electric three-wheeler'

Ather Energy opens its 23rd India experience center in Hubli: All details

Ather Energy opens its 23rd India experience center in Hubli: All details

Anand Mahindra receives Padma Bhushan award

Anand Mahindra receives Padma Bhushan award

Mahindra XUV700 achieves 5-Star safety rating in Global NCAP crash test: Details

Mahindra XUV700 achieves 5-Star safety rating in Global NCAP crash test: Details

2021 Ducati Hypermotard 950 BS6 launched: Price, variants, specs, features

2021 Ducati Hypermotard 950 BS6 launched: Price, variants, specs, features

Monthly fuel expense in petrol/diesel/CNG car today versus one year ago

Monthly fuel expense in petrol/diesel/CNG car today versus one year ago

Maruti Suzuki Celerio launched at Rs. 4.99 lakh: India's most fuel-efficient car

Maruti Suzuki Celerio launched at Rs. 4.99 lakh: India's most fuel-efficient car

Vazirani Shul: India's first hyper electric car to hit production in 2023

Vazirani Shul: India's first hyper electric car to hit production in 2023

M&M net soars to 1,432 cr on strong show in auto, farm biz

M&M net soars to 1,432 cr on strong show in auto, farm biz

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio India Launch LIVE Updates: India's most fuel-efficient car on its way

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio India Launch LIVE Updates: India's most fuel-efficient car on its way

New-gen Ford Ranger teased: Hints new Ford Endeavour's styling

New-gen Ford Ranger teased: Hints new Ford Endeavour's styling

Volkswagen T-Roc SUV sold out for 2021: Bookings closed

Volkswagen T-Roc SUV sold out for 2021: Bookings closed

2021 MotoGP: Marc Marquez to miss finale in Valencia due to vision problems

2021 MotoGP: Marc Marquez to miss finale in Valencia due to vision problems

Skoda Slavia's interior sketches revealed: Gives a glimpse of features on offer

Skoda Slavia's interior sketches revealed: Gives a glimpse of features on offer

Battery Smart bags funding of $7 million: Plans to expand to Gurugram, Noida & Faridabad by FY22

Battery Smart bags funding of $7 million: Plans to expand to Gurugram, Noida & Faridabad by FY22