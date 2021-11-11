BLive opens multi-brand EV store in Hyderabad: 100+ coming in next 3 years

In 2020, the company launched India's first online EV marketplace offering products from brands like Hero Electric, Ampere, Go Zero, Lightspeed etc. The EVs from these brands are now available on the BLive Store, both online and offline.

BLive has announced that it has taken its multi-brand EV store platform offline with the launch of its first EV experience store in Hyderabad. The company says that it aims to offer an interactive experience to all its customers by showcasing electric two-wheelers and electric bicycles that are designed and manufactured by Indian brands. BLive also says that it is looking to offer ease of ownership with simple interest-free EMIs, and a cardless loan facility at these stores. The company is now eyeing to launch 100 offline stores in the next three years and has already received over 200 applications for opening such stores across the length and breadth of the country.

Initially, BLive will be focussing on launching these offline experience stores in the South Indian market, with a focus on states like Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. Moreover, it plans to drive a deeper penetration in tier-2 and tier-3 cities and is on the lookout for more partners to open such stores in these regions across the country. The latest development comes on the heels of BLive’s strategic partnership with Ather Energy for its charging Grids across Goa. In 2020, the company launched India’s first online EV marketplace offering products from brands like Hero Electric, Ampere, Go Zero, Lightspeed, etc. The EVs from these brands are now available on the BLive Store, both online and offline.

Watch Video | Ather 450X Electric Scooter Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Speaking on the latest development, Samarth Kholkar & Sandeep Mukherjee, Co-Founders, BLive said that the company looks forward to welcoming like-minded partners to help it in its vision to drive EV adoption by masses and further extend support in promoting sustainable mobility. They further stated that BLive’s strategic alliances with several key players in the Indian EV industry and partnerships with hospitality will allow the brand to provide extensive support to its partners and deliver a premium consumer experience.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.