BLive, CredR to provide easy upgrade to electric vehicles

Users will be provided hassle-free exchange of used two-wheelers for electric bikes, and will receive their new vehicle within days.

CREDR (the omni-channel two-wheeler sed consumer brand) and BLive (the electric bike tourism platform) have started a scheme under which users can exchange petrol-based two-wheeler with e-scooters sold on the BLive store. While exchanging the old two-wheeler, CredR will offer instant quotes for old petrol scooters, thus reducing the upfront cost of BLive e-bikes.

“Users will be provided hassle-free exchange of used two-wheelers for electric bikes, and will receive their new vehicle within days. An instant price quote/estimate will be generated through the proprietary pricing application powered by CredR. To complete the transaction, CredR will verify the documents and the health of the petrol two-wheeler. The exchange price will then be adjusted against the final cost of the new BLive electric two-wheeler,” CredR said in a statement. Currently, the programme is applicable in Delhi NCR, Jaipur, Bangalore and Pune, and will soon be expanded to other cities across India.

Sasidhar Nandigam, chief strategic officer, CredR, said, “Currently, electric mobility contributes to less than 1% of the two-wheeler market, and this can only increase from here. We are excited to partner with BLive in bringing about this shift in the market.”

Samarth Kholkar, CEO & co-founder, BLive, added, “With CredR, buying an EV becomes simpler with consumers getting the advantage of not worrying about the older two-wheeler they own. We see this as a very strategic partnership.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.