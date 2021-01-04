Blacksmith Electric back on track: Opens pre-bookings, showcases new B4 scooter

Blacksmith says that they are going to open dealerships shortly wherein customers can experience the scooters pretty much. At the same time, deliveries are promised by the end of 2021.

Blacksmith B4 electric scooter

In 2019, a Chennai-based electric vehicle maker, Blacksmith Electric, was quite gung-ho about the start of its operations in 2020. However, Murphy struck and things went downhill. There though is light at the end of the tunnel and Blacksmith Electric has now commenced pre-bookings of its scooters. The electric scooter range includes B2, B3, B4 and B4+. The pre-booking amount is Rs 1,000 and is refundable as well. The B4 as well as B4+ are the new in the range electric scooters. While the basic design premise has stayed the same from the B3, there are certain changes. Blacksmith says that the B4 is for those looking for personal transportation as well as logistics (B4+). The scooter has a 5kW AC motor and gets a NMC battery pack with Intelligent Bluetooth BMS. The peak torque is rated at 96Nm. There is GPS as well as artificial intelligence dialed in as well.

Blacksmith B4+ will be used for commercial purpose

Blacksmith quotes a charging time of just four hours. The Blacksmith electric two-wheelers are unique in the sense that customers or rather pillions get a seat belt in the form of one running across the lap. There are also new turn indicators that work in sync with the traffic signals. A sliding footrest for kids, and a backrest signal the comfort angle. The ground clearance is a generous 210mm whereas the scooters comes with disc brakes at both ends. In terms of the range, 120km is claimed and the Li-ion batteries are swappable as well. The top speed is rated at 120kmph whereas the rider can customise the velocity limit – 60kmph, 80kmph and thereon.

Blacksmith says that they are going to open dealerships shortly wherein customers can experience the scooters pretty much. At the same time, deliveries are promised by the end of 2021. The prices haven’t been revealed but given the design, features, we expect a premium. AR Karthigeyan, the MD of Blacksmith Electric says “Price will be value-for-money and competitive to all other products available now.”

