Bgauss to launch 2 new electric scooters soon: Showroom, factory expansion planned

Bgauss Electric which launched their first products last year is now gearing up for another milestone. The brand has announced that they will bring in two new electric scooters by the end of this year. The company claims that the B8 and A2 models it launched in 2020, have met with reasonable success in the market. To ensure the launch pad of the new products goes smoothly, the brand has also announced plans of increasing the showroom footprint as well as its Chakan facility. Further, they have said that the upcoming two scooters will be 100 per cent made-in-India. They have been developed in-house and even designed in India. By Diwali, Bgauss plans on making it to 35 showrooms in tier I and II cities in India. By March next year, the aim is to have 100+ showrooms.

Hemant Kabra, Managing Director, BGauss said, “I am extremely overwhelmed with the response we have received for BGauss B8, our flagship electric scooter from the Indian consumers since its launch last year in October. This further gives us confidence to add two new products to our existing portfolio of electric scooters to cater to the growing demands of the e-vehicle enthusiasts in the country by offering an all-encompassing solution that seamlessly blends technology with affordable, zero-emission, eco-friendly and a superior riding experience.”

“We truly believe that electric mobility will define the future of transport and both our scooters have been developed to aid faster adoption of electric two-wheelers in the country. These 100% made in India products will offer more performance, better range, advanced safety features as well as improved technology making it extremely favourable for long distance commutes driving electric mobility’s growth in India.”

Express Drives, last year, got a short ride of the flagship Bgauss B8 scooter. The scooter was impressive for a high-speed offering but the throttle response seemed a too sharp for the city. We expect Bgauss to improve their future range based on their past experiences and provide for a better scooter with the upcoming offerings.

