Bgauss to launch 2 new electric scooters soon: Showroom, factory expansion planned

By Diwali, Bgauss plans on making it to 35 showrooms in tier I and II cities in India. By March next year, the aim is to have 100+ showrooms. 

By:July 30, 2021 10:50 AM

Bgauss Electric which launched their first products last year is now gearing up for another milestone. The brand has announced that they will bring in two new electric scooters by the end of this year. The company claims that the B8 and A2 models it launched in 2020, have met with reasonable success in the market. To ensure the launch pad of the new products goes smoothly, the brand has also announced plans of increasing the showroom footprint as well as its Chakan facility. Further, they have said that the upcoming two scooters will be 100 per cent made-in-India. They have been developed in-house and even designed in India. By Diwali, Bgauss plans on making it to 35 showrooms in tier I and II cities in India. By March next year, the aim is to have 100+ showrooms.

Also Read BGauss B8 first ride review: Electric scooter with 70km range, 50kmph top speed experienced

Hemant Kabra, Managing Director, BGauss said, “I am extremely overwhelmed with the response we have received for BGauss B8, our flagship electric scooter from the Indian consumers since its launch last year in October. This further gives us confidence to add two new products to our existing portfolio of electric scooters to cater to the growing demands of the e-vehicle enthusiasts in the country by offering an all-encompassing solution that seamlessly blends technology with affordable, zero-emission, eco-friendly and a superior riding experience.”

“We truly believe that electric mobility will define the future of transport and both our scooters have been developed to aid faster adoption of electric two-wheelers in the country. These 100% made in India products will offer more performance, better range, advanced safety features as well as improved technology making it extremely favourable for long distance commutes driving electric mobility’s growth in India.”

Express Drives, last year, got a short ride of the flagship Bgauss B8 scooter. The scooter was impressive for a high-speed offering but the throttle response seemed a too sharp for the city. We expect Bgauss to improve their future range based on their past experiences and provide for a better scooter with the upcoming offerings.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 Mini JCW Review: Giving it the Mr Beans!

2021 Mini JCW Review: Giving it the Mr Beans!

JCB launches CEV stage IV wheeled construction equipment in India

JCB launches CEV stage IV wheeled construction equipment in India

Tata launches India's most affordable small commercial vehicle (SCV), the Tata Ace Gold Petrol CX

Tata launches India's most affordable small commercial vehicle (SCV), the Tata Ace Gold Petrol CX

Car, bike manufacturers in India need to listen to dealer inputs, says FADA

Car, bike manufacturers in India need to listen to dealer inputs, says FADA

2021 MotoGP: Cal Crutchlow to stand-in for recovering Morbidelli with Petronas Yamaha SRT

2021 MotoGP: Cal Crutchlow to stand-in for recovering Morbidelli with Petronas Yamaha SRT

5th-Gen Honda City adds Google Assistant to connected features list

5th-Gen Honda City adds Google Assistant to connected features list

Cell Propulsion starts Li-ion battery factory in India for its electric commercial vehicles

Cell Propulsion starts Li-ion battery factory in India for its electric commercial vehicles

Kia introduces 'No Questions Asked' initiative for accidental repairs for Carnival owners

Kia introduces 'No Questions Asked' initiative for accidental repairs for Carnival owners

Stellantis appoints Saurabh Vatsa, Nipun J Mahajan as Citroen, Jeep brand heads in India

Stellantis appoints Saurabh Vatsa, Nipun J Mahajan as Citroen, Jeep brand heads in India

Benelli 502c cruiser launched in India: Vulcan S rival's price, specs, features

Benelli 502c cruiser launched in India: Vulcan S rival's price, specs, features

Honda Unicorn BS6 price crosses Rs 1 lakh: Still affordable than Xtreme 160R, Pulsar 150

Honda Unicorn BS6 price crosses Rs 1 lakh: Still affordable than Xtreme 160R, Pulsar 150

Tata Tiago NRG teaser reveals new design detail: Launch on 4th August

Tata Tiago NRG teaser reveals new design detail: Launch on 4th August

MG One premium mid-size SUV images revealed ahead of global debut - To come in Bubble Orange and Wilderness Green colour options

MG One premium mid-size SUV images revealed ahead of global debut - To come in Bubble Orange and Wilderness Green colour options

SMRP BV ties up with Marelli Automotive Lighting for illuminated body panels

SMRP BV ties up with Marelli Automotive Lighting for illuminated body panels

Benelli 502C India launch on July 29: Specs, features, expected price

Benelli 502C India launch on July 29: Specs, features, expected price

Smart traffic systems to reduce travel time for city commuters: Aeris Communications

Smart traffic systems to reduce travel time for city commuters: Aeris Communications

Toyota's tiny electric car employed as ball boy at Tokyo Olympics 2021

Toyota's tiny electric car employed as ball boy at Tokyo Olympics 2021

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F gets another price hike: Upcoming 250F effect?

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F gets another price hike: Upcoming 250F effect?

Bajaj Chetak bookings reopen in Pune, Bengaluru: Price, booking steps explained

Bajaj Chetak bookings reopen in Pune, Bengaluru: Price, booking steps explained

Now order your Porsche 911, Panamera and more in custom colour combinations in India

Now order your Porsche 911, Panamera and more in custom colour combinations in India