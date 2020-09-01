BGAUSS ready with two new electric two-wheelers: Launch timeline revealed

BGAUSS is planning to take on the big high-speed electric two-wheeler players with their new strategy and this will entail the launch of two all-new scooters very soon.

BGAUSS, the electric two-wheeler arm of RR Global had recently introduced two new scooters in India. BGAUSS has opened showrooms to this very effect in the western and southern regions of India. In terms of sales and service network of BGAUSS B8 and A2 models, first the company will start with Hyderabad, followed by Chennai, Bangalore, Pune, outskirts of Mumbai and such 22 locations have been finalised. To understand how BGAUSS came to be created, the people behind it and the entire idea, we had a chat with Hemant Kabra, director, RR Global & founder and managing director, BGAUSS. Hemant gave us an insight into the company’s vision as well as expansion plans. He also revealed about two new products in the pipeline and that they will be launched soon. Catch all the details right below.

Express Drives (ED): How did the idea of getting into electric vehicles come into the fore?

Hemant Kabra (HK): BGAUSS is a venture by RR Global which already has its firm roots when it comes to manufacturing motors, controllers, wire harness, DCDCs and more and we believe entering into the electric vehicle pace is just a forward integration to the business. With BGAUSS, we have consciously moved towards the B2C space.

ED: What is the production capacity and where is the factory located? How much investment has gone into this facility and what are the plans for future investments?

HK: Since the entire ecosystem of automobile space exists in Pune, we have set up our manufacturing facility at Chakan. The facility has a capacity of producing 80,000 bikes with an area of 42,000 ft. approx. Over the next three years, we are planning to invest Rs 125 Cr. in the business and we plan to utilise this investment in product development, marketing, and building a strong dealer network.

ED: How much percentage of BGAUSS scooters is make-in-India? Which components are imported and from where?

HK: The product is designed outside India, but eventually it has changed to the Indian style and conditions. The product is assembled here at our factory in Pune near Chakan. We have customised our products to the Indian condition with approximately 40-50 per cent localisation at this point in time. In the next 9-12months we will be doing 100 per cent localisation.

Like the braking system, headlight for the Indian style, seat, mirror according to the Indian ARAI standard. We have already started our component manufacturing in India like the motor, controller, wire harness etc. which is currently under endurance. We are fully committed to Make-in-India and all our upcoming product variants will be 100 per cent localised.

ED: How has COVID-19 affected the business of electric two-wheelers?

HK: Two-wheeler segment will play a pivotal role in elevating the automobile sector post the lockdown by providing affordable personal mobility options. The post-COVID-19 scenario might see consumers move away from all forms of shared mobility to more personal forms of transport to safeguard themselves. We believe post COVID-19 scenario, will be an opportunity for increased EV adoption as consumers have taken note of the dramatic improvement in the air quality since lockdown. We expect the EV segment to grow at a faster pace due to the increase in awareness for the environment and towards cleaner technologies.

In India, the focus in EVs is towards the mass mobility and last/first-mile commute so it will be a preferred option for consumers.

In terms of COVID impacting our schedule, we are on point with our plans. We have launched BGAUSS a dynamic, stylish, premium-yet-affordable automobile brand as per the timeline without any delays. We have our assembly line in Pune with sales target of 12,000 units, annually. If the response is massive, we might have to expand pretty quickly and we are prepared for that.

All cities we open up in we will have a company service centre to provide hassle-free servicing. We have also made service packages which will further enhance customer experience. We have also started working on two new designs here in India and these two products will be 100% localised and made in India to be launched in 2021. This will fill our product basket in all categories.

