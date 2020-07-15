BGauss electric scooters’ bookings start: Top features explained

The BGauss range of electric scooters will initially be available only in a few cities, with deliveries starting from August. The price of the scooters is between Rs 53,000-90,000, ex-showroom.

By:Updated: Jul 15, 2020 1:59 PM
BGAUSS A2 electric scooterBGauss A2

Last month, BGauss announced that it will soon launch its range of electric bikes in India. Today, the company has started taking bookings for two of its electric scooters. The models, BGauss B8 and A2, can be booked online at www.bgauss.com for a sum of Rs 3,000. Deliveries of these electric scooters will start from August. BGauss will initially sell the electric scooters in Pune, Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. It is likely sale as well as deliveries for other places will start at a later date. The available colours include grey, red, blue and white. Prices of the BGauss B8 lead-acid variant is Rs 63,000 while the Li-ion version is for Rs 83,000. Opt for the Li-ion Tech version and the price goes to Rs 89,000. As for the A2 model, the price is Rs 52,499 for lead-acid variant and Rs 68,000 for Li-ion. All prices are ex-showroom.

The scooters encompass both low-speed (A2) as well as high-speed segments. The BGauss A2 uses a 250w motor that is good for 78km when paired with a lead-acid battery and a slightly lower 70km Li-ion models. It boasts a 25kmph top speed. For the bigger B8 model, the company has paired a 1,900w motor that promises the same range as the A2. It also brings in the same battery options. If you’re wondering what the Li-ion Tech model is then it is a feature-loaded variant that adds navigation, geofencing, remote diagnostics and more. Three riding modes are offered with the scooters.

The charging time for the lead-acid unit is 7-8 hours while that for the Li-ion is three hours. Fast charging is supported. Depending on variants, one also gets the reverse assist, USB charging, side stand sensor, LED instrument panel and keyless start.

These new electric scooters will take on the Okinawa, Hero Electric range of two-wheelers.

