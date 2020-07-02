BGauss A2, B8 electric scooters with range of up to 110 km to launch next month

BGauss A2 and B8 electric scooters will be available in a total of five variants combined with LI Technology, Lithium-ion and Lead-acid battery types with the maximum offered range of 110 km from the low-speed variant.

BGauss B8

RR Global, an electrical components conglomerate, announced its entry into the two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) segment in the country mid-June. The electric scooters will be launched under the brand name BGauss, which has now unveiled the two scooters set to launch in the first week of August. BGauss A2 and B8 will come in various variants in low and mid-speed versions. The manufacturer is offering features like removable battery, anti-theft alarm, anti-theft motor locking, LED instrument panel, colour digital display, DRL, keyless start, find your scooter, centralized seat lock, USB charging, reverse assist, side-stand sensor and 3 riding modes, IoT feature with a smartphone app.

RR Global is thrilled to introduce its first range of products and hope to exceed customer expectations. The sales and service network has been simultaneously worked upon to cater to all customer requirements, Hemant Kabra, Director, RR Global & Founder and Managing Director, BGAUSS said.

BGauss B8 – LI Technology, Lithium-ion and Lead-acid

All variants of the BGauss B8 will come with three riding modes – Low, Mid and High, with a top speed of 50 km/h. The lead-acid variant offers a claimed range of 78 km and Lithium-ion and LI Technology offer a range of 70 km.

BGauss B8 scooter’s lead-acid variant uses a 1900 watts Bosch BLDC motor with a fixed battery of 60V VRLA. The battery takes 7-8 hours to charge from 0-100%. Lithium-ion and LI Technology variants also use a 1900 watts Bosch BLDC motor with a removable battery of 1.45 kW which takes three hours for a full charge.

B8 Lithium-ion variant comes with Bluetooth features and B8 LI Technology trim gets IoT features like navigation assist, ride metrics, remote diagnostics, SOH & SOC, live tracking, geo-fencing, and full charge alerts. All variants will come colour options of blue, white, red and grey.

BGauss A2

BGauss A2 – Lead-acid and Lithium-ion

Both variants of BGauss A2 include three riding modes – Low, Mid and High with a top speed 25 km/h and a claimed range of 110 km.

The lead-acid variant uses a 250 watts motor with a fixed battery of 60V VRLA which takes 7-8 hours to charge from 0-100%. Lithium-ion trim also uses a 250 watts motor with a 1.29 kW removable battery which takes 2 hours 15 minutes to charge. Colour options in blue, white, and grey.

