Bengaluru gets new electric taxi service: Ex-servicemen launch SainikPod Sit & Go

MotherPod Innovations Private Limited also plans to build a network of EV charging stations for its fleet. Currently, the SainikPod Sit & Go cars can travel around 120 km on a single charge.

By:January 27, 2021 11:05 AM

The city of Bengaluru got a new taxi service on Republic Day this year, kickstarted by ex-servicemen. Their startup MotherPod Innovations Private Limited, a shared mobility solutions provider, and Electrodrive Powertrain Solutions Private Limited (Electra EV) collectively launched the ‘SainikPod Sit & Go’ mobility service in Bengaluru on Republic Day 2021. The startup states that SainikPod Sit & Go is India’s first all-electric Sainik-managed app-free mobility solution for last-mile commuting. The Sit & Go cars are now available for use in the city.

With SainikPod Sit & Go, a user simply has to flag down an available car (evident from its green rooftop indicator). Once inside, the passenger books their ride by making a missed call to a number provided in the vehicle.

Each Sit & Go customised electric vehicle is outfitted with features that include an acrylic partition to maintain social distance between the driver and passenger(s), a Smart Meter to help MotherPod’s Sainik Control Room track the vehicle, a Panic Button, a Speed Governor, and SanikPod Sit & Go follows stringent social distancing and safety protocols, including sanitisation of passenger-side interiors after each journey.

“SainikPod, a unique Ex-servicemen (ESM) driven initiative, provides end-to-end Zero Carbon Footprint mobility solution. In addition to offering safety and security, this solution also achieves a major social objective of dignified resettlement of our exemplary Sainiks and their spouses,” said Rama Subramaniam, Promoter of MotherPod, and Managing Trustee, Sushil Swabhiman Trust, said.

“We are proud to be strategically associated with MotherPod, whose niche fleet solution is unique and useful to urban commuters and imbued with noble intent, providing employment to ex-servicemen,” said Samir Yajnik, Executive Director, Electra EV, said.

The company also plans to build a network of charging stations for its fleet. Currently, the SainikPod Sit & Go cars can travel around 120 km on a single charge.

