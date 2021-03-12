BatX launches EV battery buyback program: To harvest good lithium cells for recycled batteries

Batx offers a 10% buyback cost to its electric vehicle OEM's clients like electric two- and three-wheeler manufacturers who can further offer this as a value addition to their customers.

BatX Energies recently announced the launch of its ‘Buy Back Battery Programme’. Batx Energies is currently the only company in India, working on both Lithium-ion battery manufacturing as well as Lithium-Ion battery recycling. Under this programme, BatX Energies take back batteries from the market and harvest the good cells from them, understanding the life and state of health of those cells and putting them back for stationary applications by developing Lithium-ion batteries for inverters and Solar Storage batteries.

Lithium-ion batteries are treated as waste after first life application, but at the end of its life, an expert handling that meets the safety requirements set by law along with the right use of technology helps a lot of material to be recovered from these batteries and can be reused into the battery supply chain.

As a hazardous waste expert, BatX has the appropriate logistics networks for the safe transportation of lithium-ion batteries. The recycling of these batteries results in the reduction of energy consumption further reducing the wastage of natural resources also to make India self-sufficient with these battery recycling services by extracting scarce metals like cobalt, nickel, lithium and other materials.

BatX Energies offers in-house developed recycling and resource recovery process which is capable of recovering lithium, nickel and cobalt up to 90% purity.

This programme is an initiative taken by BatX Energies post observing a need gap in the battery recycling industry and hence, launched a 360-degree cycle of making a green product – selling it and making the market greener and buying back the withered product in order to recycle it. The lithium–ion industry is expected to reach 132 GHW in 2030 and grow at a significant rate in the next five years.

