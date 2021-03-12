BatX launches EV battery buyback program: To harvest good lithium cells for recycled batteries

Batx offers a 10% buyback cost to its electric vehicle OEM's clients like electric two- and three-wheeler manufacturers who can further offer this as a value addition to their customers.

By:March 12, 2021 12:36 PM
ebikego ev battery recyclingImage for representational purposes only

BatX Energies recently announced the launch of its ‘Buy Back Battery Programme’. Batx Energies is currently the only company in India, working on both Lithium-ion battery manufacturing as well as Lithium-Ion battery recycling. Under this programme, BatX Energies take back batteries from the market and harvest the good cells from them, understanding the life and state of health of those cells and putting them back for stationary applications by developing Lithium-ion batteries for inverters and Solar Storage batteries.

Batx offers a 10% buyback cost to its electric vehicle OEM’s clients like electric two- and three-wheeler manufacturers who can further offer this as a value addition to their customers.

Lithium-ion batteries are treated as waste after first life application, but at the end of its life, an expert handling that meets the safety requirements set by law along with the right use of technology helps a lot of material to be recovered from these batteries and can be reused into the battery supply chain.

Also read: Charge-up to set up 3000 EV battery swapping stations by 2024: Aims for 1 station every 2 km in Delhi

As a hazardous waste expert, BatX has the appropriate logistics networks for the safe transportation of lithium-ion batteries. The recycling of these batteries results in the reduction of energy consumption further reducing the wastage of natural resources also to make India self-sufficient with these battery recycling services by extracting scarce metals like cobalt, nickel, lithium and other materials.

BatX Energies offers in-house developed recycling and resource recovery process which is capable of recovering lithium, nickel and cobalt up to 90% purity.

This programme is an initiative taken by BatX Energies post observing a need gap in the battery recycling industry and hence, launched a 360-degree cycle of making a green product – selling it and making the market greener and buying back the withered product in order to recycle it. The lithium–ion industry is expected to reach 132 GHW in 2030 and grow at a significant rate in the next five years.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BatX launches EV battery buyback program: To harvest good lithium cells for recycled batteries

BatX launches EV battery buyback program: To harvest good lithium cells for recycled batteries

Tata Ultra Sleek T-Series smart trucks with connected technology, low maintenance launched

Tata Ultra Sleek T-Series smart trucks with connected technology, low maintenance launched

Charge-up to set up 3000 EV battery swapping stations by 2024: Aims for 1 station every 2 km in Delhi

Charge-up to set up 3000 EV battery swapping stations by 2024: Aims for 1 station every 2 km in Delhi

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Test Drive Review: Master of all trades!

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Test Drive Review: Master of all trades!

India's fastest quarter-mile wheelie: Bajaj Pulsar NS200 creates record in this much time!

India's fastest quarter-mile wheelie: Bajaj Pulsar NS200 creates record in this much time!

Ferrari reveals 2021 F1 car: Scarlet red livery gets a touch of green and burgundy

Ferrari reveals 2021 F1 car: Scarlet red livery gets a touch of green and burgundy

Delhi High Court issues stay order on Tata Nexon EV delisting by Delhi Government

Delhi High Court issues stay order on Tata Nexon EV delisting by Delhi Government

More powerful 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched: Price, specs, features, all details

More powerful 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched: Price, specs, features, all details

Upcoming car launches in India in March 2021: An all-electric SUV, a high-end Made-in-india Jeep & more!

Upcoming car launches in India in March 2021: An all-electric SUV, a high-end Made-in-india Jeep & more!

Audi electric SUVs finally coming to India: E-Tron, E-Tron Sportback launch in 2021 H1

Audi electric SUVs finally coming to India: E-Tron, E-Tron Sportback launch in 2021 H1

Fabulous offer: Jawa motorcycle accessories at half the price this March

Fabulous offer: Jawa motorcycle accessories at half the price this March

Technological trends transforming automotive manufacturing: What to expect in 2021

Technological trends transforming automotive manufacturing: What to expect in 2021

Addressing global supply chain issues: How India can be an EV manufacturing powerhouse

Addressing global supply chain issues: How India can be an EV manufacturing powerhouse

Honda CB350RS deliveries begin in India: Price, specs, features and more

Honda CB350RS deliveries begin in India: Price, specs, features and more

BMW M340i launched: Quickest made-in-India 387hp car priced at Rs 62.9 lakh

BMW M340i launched: Quickest made-in-India 387hp car priced at Rs 62.9 lakh

Exclusive: 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Launch in Mid-May: Larger, Smarter, Safer

Exclusive: 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Launch in Mid-May: Larger, Smarter, Safer

Ford EcoSport SE variant launched: New design, puncture kit and more

Ford EcoSport SE variant launched: New design, puncture kit and more

New Mercedes-Benz E-Class launch on March 16: Changes explained

New Mercedes-Benz E-Class launch on March 16: Changes explained

March 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 1.5 lakh off on Hyundai Kona electric, Elantra

March 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 1.5 lakh off on Hyundai Kona electric, Elantra

Yulu to deploy Bajaj electric scooters by end-2021: E-scooter fleet to go up to 50,000

Yulu to deploy Bajaj electric scooters by end-2021: E-scooter fleet to go up to 50,000