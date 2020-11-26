BattRE launches low-cost electric vehicle charging station for homes and shops

EV owners will have to download BattRE app from Play Store, locate the nearest RE:charge station, scan the QR code on the charger to start charging, and pay using UPI.

BattRE, an EV startup, recently announced the launch of RE:charge stations – low-cost electric vehicle charging stations powered by RevOS. Available at a price of Rs 3,000, the low-cost charging solution is aimed at its installation at homes, offices, or individual shops. RE:charge Stations can also provide an additional source of income for shop owners who can offer charging services to EV owners in the area. The RE:charge station owners would receive the payment directly through UPI.

With the proposed guidelines of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India’s to permit the establishment of private charging stations at residences, workspaces, etc, we strongly believe our new offering RE:charge stations will help if speeding up EV ecosystem in India, Nishchal Chaudhary, Founder of BattRE, said.

He added that a low-cost EV charger can pave the way for an increasing number of charging stations across the country. The startup plans to add 500 + EV charging stations in India by March 2021.

Together we introduce to you a peer-to-peer charging network to further eliminate the range anxiety associated with EVs. It’s compact, cost-effective, and can be installed anywhere with ease. Just Locate, Scan, Pay, and Use, Jyotiranjan, Co-founder of RevOS, said.

Any electric vehicle user can charge at these stations using their vehicle chargers.

