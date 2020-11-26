BattRE launches low-cost electric vehicle charging station for homes and shops

EV owners will have to download BattRE app from Play Store, locate the nearest RE:charge station, scan the QR code on the charger to start charging, and pay using UPI.

By:Updated: Nov 26, 2020 5:52 PM

BattRE, an EV startup, recently announced the launch of RE:charge stations – low-cost electric vehicle charging stations powered by RevOS. Available at a price of Rs 3,000, the low-cost charging solution is aimed at its installation at homes, offices, or individual shops. RE:charge Stations can also provide an additional source of income for shop owners who can offer charging services to EV owners in the area. The RE:charge station owners would receive the payment directly through UPI.

With the proposed guidelines of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India’s to permit the establishment of private charging stations at residences, workspaces, etc, we strongly believe our new offering RE:charge stations will help if speeding up EV ecosystem in India, Nishchal Chaudhary, Founder of BattRE, said.

Also read: Bengaluru startup launches EV charger for small businesses at Rs 10,000: Compatible with 2,3 & 4-wheelers

He added that a low-cost EV charger can pave the way for an increasing number of charging stations across the country. The startup plans to add 500 + EV charging stations in India by March 2021.

Together we introduce to you a peer-to-peer charging network to further eliminate the range anxiety associated with EVs. It’s compact, cost-effective, and can be installed anywhere with ease. Just Locate, Scan, Pay, and Use, Jyotiranjan, Co-founder of RevOS, said.

Any electric vehicle user can charge at these stations using their vehicle chargers. They will have to download BattRE app from Play Store, locate the nearest charger, scan the QR code on the charger to start charging, and pay using UPI.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BattRE launches low-cost electric vehicle charging station for homes and shops

BattRE launches low-cost electric vehicle charging station for homes and shops

Piaggio set to begin Aprilia SXR 160 scooter's production: India launch soon

Piaggio set to begin Aprilia SXR 160 scooter's production: India launch soon

New 2020 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift variants explained: Price, Specs, Features

New 2020 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift variants explained: Price, Specs, Features

Omega Seiki unveils smart electric three-wheeler range: Top speed, charging time & more details!

Omega Seiki unveils smart electric three-wheeler range: Top speed, charging time & more details!

First-ever CNG-powered JCB digger launched in India: Flexible fuel, cleaner emissions

First-ever CNG-powered JCB digger launched in India: Flexible fuel, cleaner emissions

BMW X5 M Competition launched: 600hp Super SUV priced at Rs 1.94 crore

BMW X5 M Competition launched: 600hp Super SUV priced at Rs 1.94 crore

Italian Dream Team: Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini limited edition revealed

Italian Dream Team: Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini limited edition revealed

Remembering Diego Maradona: FIFA Player of the 20th Century and his love for cars

Remembering Diego Maradona: FIFA Player of the 20th Century and his love for cars

New Mahindra Thar scores big in Global NCAP crash tests: 4 stars make it the safest off-roader

New Mahindra Thar scores big in Global NCAP crash tests: 4 stars make it the safest off-roader

Formula E: Mahindra M7Electro debuts, Alex Lynn, Alexander Sims driver line-up confirmed

Formula E: Mahindra M7Electro debuts, Alex Lynn, Alexander Sims driver line-up confirmed

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Orange Ember and Metallo Silver: Bookings open from tomorrow

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Orange Ember and Metallo Silver: Bookings open from tomorrow

Honda City hatchback unveiled: To replace Jazz in certain markets

Honda City hatchback unveiled: To replace Jazz in certain markets

SMEV welcomes government’s push for EV chargers at fuel pumps: Highlights steps, challenges

SMEV welcomes government’s push for EV chargers at fuel pumps: Highlights steps, challenges

Mercedes-Benz India and SBI tie-up: Attractive loans and interest schemes on offer

Mercedes-Benz India and SBI tie-up: Attractive loans and interest schemes on offer

Last few days to win gift vouchers on purchase of Ford EcoSport, Aspire: Here's how!

Last few days to win gift vouchers on purchase of Ford EcoSport, Aspire: Here's how!

Maruti Suzuki car leasing launched in four more cities: To expand to 60 cities in three years

Maruti Suzuki car leasing launched in four more cities: To expand to 60 cities in three years

Car leasing/subscription: A boon during a pandemic?

Car leasing/subscription: A boon during a pandemic?

Upcoming Techo Electra electric bike image leaked: Revolt RV400 rival's expected range, price

Upcoming Techo Electra electric bike image leaked: Revolt RV400 rival's expected range, price

World's longest drift in an electric vehicle! Porsche Taycan sets Guinness World Record

World's longest drift in an electric vehicle! Porsche Taycan sets Guinness World Record

Toyota Innova Crysta facelift launched: Updated look, new tech from Rs 16.2 lakh

Toyota Innova Crysta facelift launched: Updated look, new tech from Rs 16.2 lakh