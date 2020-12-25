BattRE, Europ Assistance launch roadside assistance service for EVs across India

The customers in India will be able to avail of service in case of a breakdown of an electric vehicle, delivery at the doorstep, information on pick and drop, live tracking, and online billing.

BattRE and Europ Assistance have announced the launch of nationwide road assistance for the entire range of BattRE electric vehicles. Europ Assistance, an insurance company, will make nationwide roadside assistance available to new owners of BattRE electric vehicles. This facility will be offered on all new EV scooters. The customers in India will be able to avail of service in case of a breakdown of an electric vehicle, delivery at the doorstep, information on pick and drop, live tracking, online billing, and constant notifications on the status of vehicle service, including digital payment.

“We are pleased to team up with Europ Assistance for our entire range of Electric vehicles. As we aim to expand to other cities, BattRE would like to extend 24×7 support around the clock to our customers, Pankaj Sharma, Co-Founder of BattRE said.

EAI has expanded over the years and provides services across different business verticals, including Home Care, Personal Assistance, and related services in addition to the above. EAI is now providing services 24 hours and 365 days a year to 50+ clients in auto, insurance, and other segments.

In related news, electric two-wheeler startup eBikeGo recently announced the start of its EV service training programme. Providing continued employment to the mechanics of petrol two-wheelers, eBikeGo will conduct special EV service training programmes and train them as ‘EV Specialists’ across five major cities i.e. Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

The duration of this training drive will be 30 to 45 days. During this EV service training programme, the company will provide training manuals, 14 hours video tutorial (one tutorial will be of 30-45 minutes) wherein the mechanics will learn basics about EV, its issues, and how to repair them; what kind of toolbox is required to repair EV and the skill set all are included in it. Theoretical training will be provided on an online app of eBikeGo and the practical training will be offline.

