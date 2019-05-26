Bajaj Urbanite electric scooter clearest images surface: Top 5 things to know

Bajaj's upcoming Urbanite electric scooter has been snapped testing once again and this time around, the latest set of images by Powerdrift give a better idea of how this offering will look like. Looking at the pictures, the first thing that you will notice about the electric scooter is its retro styling. Upfront, the Bajaj Urbanite EV gets a circular headlamp with LED DRLs and the main unit is also expected to be an LED unit for better illumination. Furthermore, you can see the scooter with a front disc brake and upon launch, a drum brake version might also be on offer in the favour of competitive pricing. For those not in the know, Bajaj's upcoming Urbanite brand will be dedicated to electric vehicles only and is expected to be launched in India by the end of this year.

Bajaj Urbanite EV to get premium features (Image Source: Powerdrift)

Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto had stated that the company's Urbanite brand will be Tesla of two-wheelers in India and with that being said, we can expect that the said electric scooter will arrive as a premium offering. Technical bits about the Bajaj Urbanite electric scooter are currently a mystery but we expect it to come with a decent range and top speed. Once launched, the scooter will primarily go up against the likes of the Ather 450 that is currently in good demand and is one of India's best electric scooters on sale.

In terms of features, you can expect this upcoming offering by Bajaj to get a fully digital instrument cluster, smartphone connectivity, USB charger and navigation assist to give a tough fight to its rivals. Also, Bajaj Auto must be aiming to take advantage of the FAME-II subsidy that will help it price the scooter competitively in the Indian two-wheeler market.

Image Source: Powerdrift