Bajaj Freerider name trademarked: Upcoming premium electric bike or something else?

Earlier this year, the company had also applied for trademarks for the names Fluor and Fluir.

By:Updated: Jun 25, 2021 7:47 PM
Representational image

 

Bajaj Auto has trademarked the name Freerider for one of its upcoming products. While there is no idea at present in terms of which kind of offering from the company’s stable would be using the said name, rumours on the web have been suggesting that it will be used for an all-electric bike. The trademark listing on the Government’s website states that the manufacturer had applied for this trademark on 1st March, 2021 while the same was approved and accepted on 1st June, 2021. The description section states that the said name can be used for electric vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, four-wheelers, parts & components, and more.

Watch Video | Ather 450X Electric Scooter In-Depth Review:

Earlier this year, the company had applied for trademarks for the names Fluor and Fluir and the said names are also expected to be the names for the brand’s upcoming electric two-wheelers. Bajaj Chetak is currently the only electric vehicle present in the company’s product portfolio and the Pune-based brand does have plans of expanding its EV line up. An electric bike is something that Bajaj Auto might have plans of launching soon and we expect to hear something on these lines sometime towards the end of this year.

Bajaj Auto is currently working on expanding the presence of Chetak electric scooter to new cities. The premium electric two-wheeler segment is going to spice up further with the launch of the Ola electric scooter very soon. The same will compete with the likes of the Ather 450X and TVS iQube in the segment apart from of course, the Bajaj Chetak. We are sure Bajaj Auto is watching all this very closely and will soon come up with an answer. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news, reviews and a lot more.

In the meanwhile, do let us know, what according to you will be the Freerider? Take a guess!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mahindra XUV700 to get “Auto Booster Headlamps”: Speed-sensitive automatic boost

Mahindra XUV700 to get “Auto Booster Headlamps”: Speed-sensitive automatic boost

Honda 2Wheelers India dealerships reopen as Covid-19 restrictions ease: All details

Honda 2Wheelers India dealerships reopen as Covid-19 restrictions ease: All details

Michelle Rodriguez to host Discovery’s new car stunt reality show: Getaway Driver release in July

Michelle Rodriguez to host Discovery’s new car stunt reality show: Getaway Driver release in July

New Ferrari 296 GTB is Maranello's first twin-turbo V6 hybrid: Packs 819hp!

New Ferrari 296 GTB is Maranello's first twin-turbo V6 hybrid: Packs 819hp!

How AI traffic management can help unclog urban roads

How AI traffic management can help unclog urban roads

Price hike alert! 2021 Benelli TRK502, TRK 502X now costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! 2021 Benelli TRK502, TRK 502X now costlier in India by this much

Rossi in red? VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022

Rossi in red? VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022

Ather 450X-rivalling Ola electric scooter launch soon: CEO asks colour preferences on Twitter

Ather 450X-rivalling Ola electric scooter launch soon: CEO asks colour preferences on Twitter

Hyundai Alcazar Diesel/ Petrol Review: Make way for the new King!

Hyundai Alcazar Diesel/ Petrol Review: Make way for the new King!

CEAT SecuraDrive tyres for compact SUVs launched in these sizes: All details

CEAT SecuraDrive tyres for compact SUVs launched in these sizes: All details

Hyundai Alcazar is the first vehicle to offer Apollo Apterra Cross tyres as OE fitment 

Hyundai Alcazar is the first vehicle to offer Apollo Apterra Cross tyres as OE fitment 

Telangana govt vehicles to go all-electric: TSREDCO, Magenta tie up for transition to EVs

Telangana govt vehicles to go all-electric: TSREDCO, Magenta tie up for transition to EVs

Automotive impact of Reliance Industries’ Rs 75,000cr investment in renewable energy explained

Automotive impact of Reliance Industries’ Rs 75,000cr investment in renewable energy explained

Porsche 911 GT2 RS sets new production car Nurburgring lap record with some help

Porsche 911 GT2 RS sets new production car Nurburgring lap record with some help

Next-gen Mahindra Scorpio interior Spied: Touchscreen, dashboard design revealed

Next-gen Mahindra Scorpio interior Spied: Touchscreen, dashboard design revealed

Build and race: Three Royal Enfield 650 twins custom-built for flat-track & road racing

Build and race: Three Royal Enfield 650 twins custom-built for flat-track & road racing

Massive price cut of Rs 20,000 on Komaki TN-95, SE electric scooters due to FAME II revision

Massive price cut of Rs 20,000 on Komaki TN-95, SE electric scooters due to FAME II revision

Hyundai Motor Group acquires Boston Dynamics: What it could mean for the future of mobility 

Hyundai Motor Group acquires Boston Dynamics: What it could mean for the future of mobility 

BMW 5 Series facelift launched at Rs 62.9 lakh: What has changed

BMW 5 Series facelift launched at Rs 62.9 lakh: What has changed

Girish Wagh appointed as Tata Motors' new Executive Director: Guenter Butschek to step down

Girish Wagh appointed as Tata Motors' new Executive Director: Guenter Butschek to step down