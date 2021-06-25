Bajaj Freerider name trademarked: Upcoming premium electric bike or something else?

Earlier this year, the company had also applied for trademarks for the names Fluor and Fluir.

Representational image

Bajaj Auto has trademarked the name Freerider for one of its upcoming products. While there is no idea at present in terms of which kind of offering from the company’s stable would be using the said name, rumours on the web have been suggesting that it will be used for an all-electric bike. The trademark listing on the Government’s website states that the manufacturer had applied for this trademark on 1st March, 2021 while the same was approved and accepted on 1st June, 2021. The description section states that the said name can be used for electric vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, four-wheelers, parts & components, and more.

Watch Video | Ather 450X Electric Scooter In-Depth Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Earlier this year, the company had applied for trademarks for the names Fluor and Fluir and the said names are also expected to be the names for the brand’s upcoming electric two-wheelers. Bajaj Chetak is currently the only electric vehicle present in the company’s product portfolio and the Pune-based brand does have plans of expanding its EV line up. An electric bike is something that Bajaj Auto might have plans of launching soon and we expect to hear something on these lines sometime towards the end of this year.

Bajaj Auto is currently working on expanding the presence of Chetak electric scooter to new cities. The premium electric two-wheeler segment is going to spice up further with the launch of the Ola electric scooter very soon. The same will compete with the likes of the Ather 450X and TVS iQube in the segment apart from of course, the Bajaj Chetak. We are sure Bajaj Auto is watching all this very closely and will soon come up with an answer. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news, reviews and a lot more.

In the meanwhile, do let us know, what according to you will be the Freerider? Take a guess!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.