Bajaj Chetak sells five times more than TVS iQube: Nostalgic effect or something else?

Bajaj Chetak sold over five times more than the TVS iQube last month. We try to decode why there is so much difference in the sales numbers.

By:Updated: April 24, 2020 11:39:21 AM

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter has outsold TVS iQube in the month of March 2020, that too by a huge margin. In order to be specific, Bajaj’s electric scooter found 91 new homes last month in comparison to the TVS which saw just 18 units getting sold. Now, this overwhelming sales difference between the two electric scooters can be attributed to a number of factors. First and foremost, Bajaj Chetak comes with a retro styling and this type of design language seems to have been loved by us Indians, especially in scooters for a long time now. Moreover, Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is currently available in two cities – Pune and Bengaluru as of now while the iQube is on sale at present in Bengaluru only. Also, the comeback of the ‘Chetak’ moniker has certainly created a nostalgic effect that has further contributed to its sales numbers.

Moreover, the Chetak is sold through a network of 5 dealerships in Pune and 13 in Bengaluru. On the other hand, the iQube is retailed through 10 TVS dealerships across Bengaluru. In the electric scooter space in India, Ather 450X is considered as the benchmark at present and mainstream manufacturers like TVS and Bajaj stepped into the segment a few months back to get a piece of the pie. After the Ather 450X, both the Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube are two premium and feature-rich electric scooters on sale in India that one can look up to.

Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube are both impressive in their own ways and have their own set of USPs. While the Chetak offers features like rounded retro styled LED headlamp, all-digital instrument cluster, smartphone connectivity with support for navigation, tracking along with vehicle and battery statistics. Similarly, the TVS iQube comes with a coloured TFT instrument cluster. This one too supports smartphone connectivity and one can get call and message alerts, info about the nearest charging point with the available number of slots, geofencing and more.

Bajaj Chetak price in India is available in two variants namely Urbane and Premium with prices starting at Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, TVS iQube was launched in a single variant only at a price of Rs 1.15 lakh (on-road, Bengaluru). Stay tuned for more such updates! For the latest auto reviews, subscribe to Express Drives YouTube channel.

