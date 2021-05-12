Bajaj Chetak fights back! Beats TVS iQube in April 2021 electric scooter sales

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter's overall tally is currently 1,905 units after including the numbers for April 2021.

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter has beaten TVS iQube yet again in monthly sales! The latter had been leading out of the two EVs for the preceding four months, however, in the month of April 2021, the Chetak showed a fightback spirit. In order to be precise, the Bajaj electric scooter found a total of 510 new homes last month. On the other hand, the TVS iQube managed to register 307 unit sales. TVS iQube reported its best-ever monthly sales in the month of March 2021, 355 units to be precise. Also, this is the same month in which the iQube saw its overall tally crossing 1,000 units. Including the sales numbers of April 2021, the electric scooter currently stands at 1,417 units, speaking of the overall sales.

Watch video | Our TVS iQube electric scooter review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On the other hand, Bajaj Chetak electric scooter’s overall tally is currently 1,905 units after including the numbers for last month. A few days back, Bajaj Auto reopened bookings for Chetak electric scooter and the EV got sold out in just 48 hours. As a result of this, the company had to temporarily suspend bookings. That said, if you are planning to buy the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter, you can register on the brand’s official website and you will be notified once the bookings are open again.

TVS iQube electric scooter is currently available for sale in two cities in Bengaluru and Delhi. The electric scooter is currently priced at Rs 1.08 lakh (on-road) in the national Capital. On the other hand, speaking of Bajaj Chetak, the scooter is on sale in Pune and Bengaluru only as of now. The Pune-based manufacturer has recently announced that it will be launching its electric scooter to two more cities – Hyderabad and Chennai soon. Bajaj Chetak’s price in India is currently Rs 1.15 lakh for Urbane and Rs 1.20 lakh for Premium variants. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.