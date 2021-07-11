Bajaj Chetak electric scooter to be launched in Nagpur soon: Booking steps explained

Bajaj Auto aims to make the Chetak electric scooter available in 24 more cities by next year i.e. 2022.

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is soon going to be launched in the city of Nagpur. The Pune-based manufacturer has recently shared this information via its social media handles. In case you reside in Nagpur and want to book the e-scooter, registrations for the same are now open on the company’s official website. All you have to do is enter your details, select the colour and variant of the scooter and once the bookings are open in Nagpur, you will be notified through a text message and email. Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is currently available for sale in Pune and Bengaluru. Previously, the company had confirmed that the EV will be launched in Hyderabad and Chennai soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chetak Official (@chetak_official)

The Chetak is seeing a high demand among the customers and the last time Bajaj Auto opened bookings for its electric scooter, the Ather 450X, TVS iQube rivalling EV got sold out in just two days. At that time, the scooter was priced at Rs 1.42 lakh for the Urbane variant and Rs 1.44 lakh for the premium trim. Both prices are ex-showroom. After the latest revisions in the Govt’s FAME II scheme, the prices of the electric scooter are expected to see a significant drop, although the company hasn’t revealed the new figures.

Watch Video | Ather 450X Electric Scooter Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Powering the Bajaj Chetak is a 3.8 kW electric motor that is good for producing 5 hp of power and 16.2 Nm of torque. The motor is paired to a 3 kWh lithium-ion battery that offers a claimed range of up to 95 km (In Eco mode) on a single full charge. The Chetak can achieve a top speed of 70 kmph. Apart from Pune and Bengaluru, Bajaj Auto aims to make the Chetak electric scooter available in 24 more cities by next year i.e. 2022. Stay tuned with us for more updates and also, subscribe to our youtube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.