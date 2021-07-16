Bajaj Chetak electric scooter launched in Nagpur: Booking amount, variant prices, all details

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter prices in Nagpur start at Rs 1,42,988 with the entry-level Urbane variant.

By:Updated: Jul 16, 2021 3:45 PM
Bajaj Chetak electric scooter

 

Bajaj Auto has launched its Chetak electric scooter in Nagpur. Bookings for the EV are now open on the company’s official India website for customers in the said city. That said, if you are someone who resides in Nagpur and wishes to book the Chetak, you can do the same by paying a token amount of Rs 2,000. Like in other cities, the Bajaj Chetak has been launched in two variants in Nagpur i.e. Urbane and Premium. While the Urbane trim is priced at Rs 1,42,988, the range-topping Premium variant costs around Rs 2,000 more and hence, will set you back by Rs 1,44,987. Prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Nagpur.

Watch Video: Ather 450X Electric Scooter Review

The company’s official website also mentions that you will need to pay around Rs 5,700 for insurance and Rs 300 for registration as extra. Besides launching the electric scooter in Nagpur, Bajaj Auto has also started the registrations for Chetak in Aurangabad and Mysore. That said, bookings for the same shall open in these two cities soon. You can register yourself on the company’s official website and you will be notified whenever the brand opens bookings for the scooter in these cities.

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is powered by a 3.8 kW electric motor that develops 5 hp of power and 16.2 Nm of torque. The motor is coupled to a 3 kWh lithium-ion battery, thanks to which the company is claiming a range of upto 95 km (In Eco mode) on a single full charge. The EV can hit a top speed of 70 kmph. Bajaj Auto aims to make the Chetak electric scooter available in over 20 cities across the country by next year. One big competition for Bajaj Chetak is arriving soon in the form of Ola electric scooter. Bookings for the same are now open for just Rs 499 and we are expecting its launch sometime next month.

Stay tuned with us for more updates.

