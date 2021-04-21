Bajaj Chetak electric scooter launch in these two cities next: How to book one

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter offers a maximum range of 95 km on a single full charge while its top speed is pegged at 70kmph.

Bookings for the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter recently reopened and thanks to the overwhelming response, the EV was sold out in just 48 hours. As a result of this, the Pune-based manufacturer had to temporarily halt the bookings. Now, the company has revealed through its social media handles that the electric scooter will be launched in Hyderabad and Chennai next. Until now, Bajaj Chetak was on sale only in Pune and Bengaluru. Just like any other two-wheeler, Bajaj Chetak also had to undergo price hikes. Reports on the internet are suggesting that the electric scooter recently got a massive price hike when the bookings were opened for 48 hours. As per the reports, the Chetak was sold for Rs 1.42 lakh for the Urbane variant and Rs 1.44 lakh for the Premium variant.

However, Bajaj Chetak’s official India website is currently displaying the older price of Rs 1.15 lakh and Rs 1.20 lakh for the Urbane and Premium variants respectively. Powering the Bajaj Chetak is a 5hp electric motor that is paired to a non-removable 3kWh IP67 lithium-ion battery pack. The company is claiming a maximum range of 95 km in the Eco mode while the top speed of the Chetak is pegged at 70kmph. The battery on the scooter can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in 5 hours. The vehicle and the battery come with a 3 year/50,000 km warranty (whichever comes earlier).

If you reside in Hyderabad and Chennai and wish to book the scooter, you can register on the Chetak website and you will be notified once the company reopens the bookings. Bajaj Chetak directly goes up against the likes of Ather 450X and TVS iQube in the premium electric scooter segment. Stay tuned with us for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

