Bajaj Chetak electric scooter gets a massive price hike: Ather 450X, TVS iQube rival costlier by this much

With the latest price revision, the top-end Bajaj Chetak Premium variant's price is now the same as that of TVS iQube that was launched in Delhi a few days back.

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter has recently seen a massive price hike. The rival to the likes of Ather 450X and TVS iQube is now priced at Rs 1.15 lakh for the base Urbane variant while the range-topping Premium trim will now set you back by Rs 1.20 lakh. That said, as one can see, while the Urbane trim has gotten costlier by a whopping Rs 15,000, the Premium variant has gotten expensive by Rs 5,000. The latest price revision doesn’t bring any changes to the electric scooter, which means it remains the same as before, both visually and mechanically. The price hike of Rs 15,000 is certainly a substantial one given the fact that the scooter hasn’t gained anything in terms of performance, features, or tech.

Watch video | Our TVS iQube electric scooter review:

The sudden price hike for Bajaj Chetak electric scooter might affect the sales. The EV is available for sale only in Pune and Bengaluru as of now. With the latest price revision, the top-end Bajaj Chetak Premium variant’s price now gets the same as that of TVS iQube that was launched in Delhi a few days back. However, on the other hand, Bajaj Chetak still undercuts the price of the Ather 450X by almost Rs 27,500.

Bajaj Auto has been facing production constraints for the Chetak electric scooter and for this reason, it had temporarily stopped accepting bookings for the same. Now, with the rising fuel prices, the market acceptance for electric scooters is likely to increase and hence, if Bajaj Auto wants to extract the benefits of the opportunity, it should expand the availability of the scooter in more and more cities across India.

