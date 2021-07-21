Bajaj Chetak electric scooter bookings to open for these 3 cities tomorrow: All details

Bajaj Auto aims to make the Chetak electric scooter available in over 24 cities by next year i.e. 2022.

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter bookings are all set to open for three Indian cities tomorrow. The said cities are Mysore, Mangalore and Aurangabad. That said, if you are someone who resides in any of these cities and wish to book the scooter, you can book the e-scooter through the company’s official website tomorrow. For now, you can register on the brand’s official website with your details so that it would be even convenient for when the bookings open. Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is powered by a 3.8 kW electric motor that is good for generating 5 hp of power and 16.2 Nm of torque. The said motor is coupled with a 3 kWh lithium-ion battery that delivers a claimed range of up to 95 km (In Eco mode) on a full charge.

The EV can hit a top speed of 70 kmph. Bajaj Auto is aiming to make the Chetak electric scooter available in over 24 cities by next year i.e. 2022. In other news, Bajaj Auto launched the Chetak in Nagpur very recently. Bookings for the same are now open for the customers in the said city for a token amount of Rs 2,000. Bajaj Chetak price in Nagpur for the Urbane and Premium variants is Rs 1,42,988 and Rs 1,44,987 respectively. Prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Nagpur. Expect the token amount and prices to be quite similar to these figures in the aforementioned three cities.

Watch Video | Ather 450X Electric Scooter In-Depth Review:

Bajaj Chetak and other premium electric scooters will soon be meeting the Ola e-scooter very soon on the battlefield. The response for the Ola electric scooter has been terrific as the company says that it received 1 lakh bookings for the scooter in just 24 hours. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest automotive updates including news, reviews, and more.

