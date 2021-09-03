Bajaj Chetak electric scooter bookings reopen in these 6 cities: All details

Bookings for the Chetak electric scooter have now reopened for a minimum token amount of Rs 2,000.

Bajaj Auto has reopened bookings for the Chetak electric scooter in as many as six Indian cities. In order to be precise, the company has opened bookings for the Chetak in Pune, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Mysore, Mangalore and Aurangabad. In order to book the scooter, you need to visit the brand’s official website after which you are required to authenticate yourself by filling in your contact number and then entering the OTP. Once done, you will need to select the city, dealer, variant and the colour of the Chetak of your choice. After the said selections, the detailed price break up of the Chetak electric scooter will appear on your screen.

The booking amount of the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is set at Rs 2,000. Now going into the details of the EV, the Chetak is powered by a 3.8 kW electric motor that is good for developing 5 hp of power and 16.2 Nm of torque. The said motor is paired to a 3 kWh lithium-ion battery, all thanks to which the Chetak delivers a claimed range of up to 95 km (In Eco mode) on a single full charge.

The electric scooter can hit a top speed of 70 kmph. Bajaj Auto is currently aiming to make the Chetak available in over 20 cities across India by next year. The Chetak will have a tough fight as the premium electric scooter segment in India recently saw the entry of two newcomers namely Ola S1 range and the Simple One. While the Ola electric scooter comes with a generous range and great features at a competitive price, the Simple One has a 200+ km range to flaunt.

