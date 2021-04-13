Bajaj Chetak electric scooter bookings reopen: Here’s how to book Ather 450X rival

The Bajaj Chetak goes up against the likes of the TVS iQube, Ather 450X as well as offerings from Okinawa and Hero Electric.

Ever since it was launched in late 2019, the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter has seen an unprecedented demand. Though the company is tight-lipped about the numbers they have sold so far, it is apparent that they have been good. The Bajaj Chetak goes up against the likes of the TVS iQube, Ather 450X as well as offerings from Okinawa and Hero Electric. One can book the scooter online on the Bajaj website or through authorised dealerships in Pune and Bengaluru. The reason for closing the booking could be due to the restricted component supply from places like China. At the same time, Bajaj Auto aims to increase the availability of the scooter to at least 24 more cities this year. There are plans to ramp production of the two-wheeler in a cautious manner. Rakesh Sharma, ED of Bajaj Auto, said that the company had developed alternate supply sources.

Sharma was also worried about the upcoming lockdown in Maharashtra due to the surge in coronavirus cases. Sales will be impacted adversely as buying as well as delivery decisions will be postponed. Sharma says that economy will be retarded and customer confidence will be dented too. The Bajaj Chetak electric scooter was priced at slightly less than Rs 1 lakh and was available in two variants. However, now the price of the scooter is Rs 1.15 lakh, ex-showroom.

A 3kWh Li-ion battery pack powers the Bajaj Chetak. This motor delivers 4.1kW power whereas the torque generated is 16Nm. Two riding modes are offered with the scooter – Eco and Power. The maximum range one can attain on the scooter is 95km. The battery is good for 70,000km and can be juiced up in less than five hours. An overall three years or 50,000km warranty is offered on the scooter. The two variants of the scooter are Urbane and Premium wherein the latter commands a Rs 5,000 premium.

