Bajaj Chetak bookings reopen in Pune, Bengaluru: Price, booking steps explained

Apart from Pune and Bengaluru, Bajaj Auto aims to make the Chetak electric scooter available in 24 more Indian cities by 2022.

By:Updated: Jul 28, 2021 2:01 PM
Bajaj Chetak electric scooter

 

Good news for everyone who has been waiting to buy the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter in Pune or Bengaluru! The Pune-based manufacturer has reopened the bookings for its e-scooter in the above-mentioned cities. Bookings are now open on the company’s official website for India and interested customers can book the Chetak for a token amount of Rs 2,000. The price of the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter for the base Urbane variant is Rs 1,42,988 in Pune. On the other hand, the range-topping Premium trim will set you back by Rs 1,44,987 and hence, costs around Rs 2,000 more. The prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

Watch Video | Ather 450X Electric Scooter In-Depth Review:

The price of the electric scooter is the same in Bengaluru as well for both variants. Now, coming to the booking steps, first, you need to visit the Chetak official website. After this, you need to enter your mobile number followed by the OTP received on it. Once done, you will need to choose the variant, city, dealer and colour of your choice for Bajaj Chetak. Once this is done, you will have to tick the T&C box after which you will be finally directed to the payment page where you need to pay the booking amount for the electric scooter.

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter draws power from a 3.8 kW electric motor that generates 5 hp of maximum power along with 16.2 Nm of peak torque. The motor is linked to a 3 kWh lithium-ion battery, thanks to which the electric scooter can cover up to 90 km (claimed, in Eco mode) on a single full charge. Speaking of top speed, the Chetak can reach a maximum of 70 kmph. Apart from Pune and Bengaluru, Bajaj Auto aims to make the Chetak electric scooter available in 24 more Indian cities by 2022.

