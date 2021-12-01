Bajaj Auto starts testing new electric scooter: Could be Chetak-based Husqvarna Vektorr

The upcoming Husqvarna Vektorr will most likely be positioned above Bajaj Chetak and shall challenge the likes of Ather 450X and Ola S1 Pro in the segment.

Bajaj Auto has started testing a new electric scooter. The test mule has been snapped somewhere in Pune and the image shows that it is surrounded by Bajaj Chetak electric scooters. The heavily camouflaged test mule is rumoured to be the production-spec version of the Husqvarna Vektorr. While there are very limited details available on this electric scooter yet, it looks drastically different than the Bajaj Chetak. As one can see in the spy photos, the said model gets split style seating while the pillion rear body rail also looks significantly different compared to the Chetak.

The instrument cluster though looks similar to the one on the latter. The upcoming Husqvarna Vektorr in all certainty, will sit above the Chetak and hence, will be a more premium offering. That said, one can expect a longer range and also, a higher power output than the Chetak. The latter, for reference, uses a 5 hp electric motor paired to a fixed type 3 kWh IP67 rated lithium-ion battery pack. The company is claiming a top speed of 70 kmph along with a 90 km range for the Chetak.

That said, one can expect these numbers to be higher on the Husqvarna Vektorr. Once launched, the said offering will rub shoulders against the likes of the Ola S1 Pro and Ather 450X in the segment. Prices are expected to be under the Rs 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. More details on the Vektorr are expected to be out in the coming days so keep watching this space for all the action. Stay tuned with us for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Image source: tusharpawar911 (Instagram)

