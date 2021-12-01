Bajaj Auto starts testing new electric scooter: Could be Chetak-based Husqvarna Vektorr

The upcoming Husqvarna Vektorr will most likely be positioned above Bajaj Chetak and shall challenge the likes of Ather 450X and Ola S1 Pro in the segment.

By:Updated: Dec 01, 2021 2:47 PM

Bajaj Auto has started testing a new electric scooter. The test mule has been snapped somewhere in Pune and the image shows that it is surrounded by Bajaj Chetak electric scooters. The heavily camouflaged test mule is rumoured to be the production-spec version of the Husqvarna Vektorr. While there are very limited details available on this electric scooter yet, it looks drastically different than the Bajaj Chetak. As one can see in the spy photos, the said model gets split style seating while the pillion rear body rail also looks significantly different compared to the Chetak.

The instrument cluster though looks similar to the one on the latter. The upcoming Husqvarna Vektorr in all certainty, will sit above the Chetak and hence, will be a more premium offering. That said, one can expect a longer range and also, a higher power output than the Chetak. The latter, for reference, uses a 5 hp electric motor paired to a fixed type 3 kWh IP67 rated lithium-ion battery pack. The company is claiming a top speed of 70 kmph along with a 90 km range for the Chetak.

That said, one can expect these numbers to be higher on the Husqvarna Vektorr. Once launched, the said offering will rub shoulders against the likes of the Ola S1 Pro and Ather 450X in the segment. Prices are expected to be under the Rs 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. More details on the Vektorr are expected to be out in the coming days so keep watching this space for all the action. Stay tuned with us for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Image source: tusharpawar911 (Instagram)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Kia Carens officially teased: World Premiere in India on 16th December

Kia Carens officially teased: World Premiere in India on 16th December

BMW iX electric SUV's India launch date out: Specs, range, charging time detailed

BMW iX electric SUV's India launch date out: Specs, range, charging time detailed

2022 Skoda Karoq Facelift unveiled: Gets fresh design and more features

2022 Skoda Karoq Facelift unveiled: Gets fresh design and more features

BMW XM Concept SUV revealed with earth-moving 1000 Nm torque

BMW XM Concept SUV revealed with earth-moving 1000 Nm torque

Chapter 1 of Hyundai Explorers flagged off: Aimed at offering unique driving experience to SUV customers

Chapter 1 of Hyundai Explorers flagged off: Aimed at offering unique driving experience to SUV customers

9th-gen Suzuki Alto drops veil in Japan: It's not coming to India

9th-gen Suzuki Alto drops veil in Japan: It's not coming to India

2022 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V launched in India: Price, specs, changes explained

2022 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V launched in India: Price, specs, changes explained

Nissan Magnite XV Executive trim to launch soon: Spotted at dealer yard

Nissan Magnite XV Executive trim to launch soon: Spotted at dealer yard

Nissan Magnite's colour variants rejigged: Prices remain unchanged

Nissan Magnite's colour variants rejigged: Prices remain unchanged

Compact SUVs expected to launch next year - Citroen C3, Maruti Suzuki Brezza & more

Compact SUVs expected to launch next year - Citroen C3, Maruti Suzuki Brezza & more

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace discontinued in India: Makes way for the Tiguan Facelift

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace discontinued in India: Makes way for the Tiguan Facelift

Ather Energy to set up its second EV factory in Hosur as demand for 450X, 450 Plus rise

Ather Energy to set up its second EV factory in Hosur as demand for 450X, 450 Plus rise

SUVs with panoramic sunroof under Rs. 20 lakh: Hyundai Creta to Mahindra XUV700

SUVs with panoramic sunroof under Rs. 20 lakh: Hyundai Creta to Mahindra XUV700

India’s youth must lead the effort to decongest our roads, here’s how

India’s youth must lead the effort to decongest our roads, here’s how

Express Mobility 2021 EV Conference: In-depth analysis of the Indian EV ecosystem

Express Mobility 2021 EV Conference: In-depth analysis of the Indian EV ecosystem

Hyundai Motor India Foundation supports Gurujal society for eco-restoration of 3 ponds in Gurugram

Hyundai Motor India Foundation supports Gurujal society for eco-restoration of 3 ponds in Gurugram

Tata Nexon price hiked by up to Rs 11,000: Five diesel variants discontinued

Tata Nexon price hiked by up to Rs 11,000: Five diesel variants discontinued

Bounce, Park+ to set up 3,500+ battery swapping stations across India: Details

Bounce, Park+ to set up 3,500+ battery swapping stations across India: Details

BMW iX electric SUV to be unveiled in India next month: Launch soon

BMW iX electric SUV to be unveiled in India next month: Launch soon

2022 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX launched at Rs 11.40 lakh: Price, specs, features

2022 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX launched at Rs 11.40 lakh: Price, specs, features