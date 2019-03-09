Avan Motors unveils new Trend E electric scooter with 110 km range in one full charge

Avan Motors, an electric scooter startup, announced on the very first day of this year that it would launch one new product every month starting this year at a price range of Rs 45,000 to Rs 80,000. The spree fo new products seem to have begun as Avan Motors today unveiled the new Trend E at the Automobile Expo 2019 in Bengaluru. The latest addition to its Xero series of electric scooters, the Trend E is powered by a lithium-ion battery and boasts a top speed of 45 km/h. Furthermore, the electric scooter covers a distance of 60 km with a single battery and 110 km with a double battery setup, and the charge time for the scooter’s lithium-ion battery is 2 to 4 hours.

Avan Trend E comes equipped with a hydraulic telescopic front suspension and a coil spring rear suspension. Additionally, the scooter is furnished with alloy wheels, with disc and drum brakes on the front and rear wheels, respectively. The max load each scooter can take is a substantial 150 kg.

“With the Trend E, the latest electric scooter in the Xero series, Avan Motors’ extensive R&D has led to the creation of a scooter that’s a powerful mix of technology and design to meet the needs of the modern rider,” Pankaj Tiwari, Business Development Head, Avan Motors, said.

“Every feature in the Trend E scooter has been added after careful consideration of the requirements and preferences of riders, in order to facilitate a superlative commuting experience. With Higher ground clearance, Lithium-ion detachable Battery pack & its trendy looks, the scooter has attained the best in class features. Moreover, our e-scooters are being regarded across the industry for their combination of aesthetic and technological brilliance, and we are confident that the customers too will appreciate all that the Trend E has to offer.”

According to Avan Motors, the launch of the second phase of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME-2) scheme, with Rs. 10,000 crore allocated for a three-year long period, has come as a major, and much-needed, boost to EV the industry in India.